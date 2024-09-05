Carpenter makes waves with new album “Short n’ Sweet”

Rebecca Jozwiak | Staff Writer

Sabrina Carpenter first made waves back in 2009 at just nine years old when she posted cover of Taylor Swift’s “Picture to Burn” onto YouTube.

Carpenter started her career as an actor in 2011 when she was featured in a Season 12 episode of “Law & Order.”

Afterwards Carpenter scored one of her most iconic roles to date – Maya Hart in the reboot of “Boy Meets World.” She would go on to star in a handful of films while releasing four albums over the span of four years.

Carpenter released her first four albums contractually under Disney’s Hollywood Records. In 2021, she turned a new leaf, signing with Island Records and releasing what she called her first “big girl” album in 2022: “Emails I Can’t Send.”

The album, featuring songs such as “Nonsense” and “Feather” gained attention in the mainstream pop industry, with both songs charting on the Billboard 200.

Riding off the success of those two songs, she began a new era in April when she released “Espresso,” the lead song off her then unreleased album, “Short n’ Sweet.” Written by Carpenter, Amy Allen, Julian Bunetta and Steph Jones, “Espresso” incorporates a beach-like instrumental into a song laced with flirty lyrics, creating an instant summer anthem.

“Espresso” quickly introduces the chorus , instantly reeling listeners in with an unforgettable hook.

Her bubbly yet relatable personality, paired with her honest song-writing, is why Carpenter continues to skyrocket in success and relevance. According to Medium, 75% of Carpenter’s demographic are women, with most listeners between the ages of 18 and 24. Since its release, “Espresso” has spent 19 consecutive weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100, hitting a peak of No. 3 on the chart. On the Global 200 chart, the song peaked at No. 1 while also staying 19 weeks in the rankings.

Carpenter’s roll out continued to elevate her artistry and aesthetic with the release of her second single, “Please Please Please.” Produced by Bleachers lead vocalist, Jack Antonoff, “Please Please Please” plays innocently coy while simultaneously informing a lover that they cannot ruin the relationship they are currently in with Carpenter. Her straightforwardness is expressed in the song, as she sings “Well I have a fun idea babe / Maybe just stay inside.”

The music video for her second single masterfully kept the anticipation for the release of “Short n’ Sweet.” Starring her boyfriend, actor Barry Keoghan, the couple navigates life as Keoghan’s character is swept into a life of crime, despite Carpenter’s pleas. Eventually, Carpenter brings Keoghan back home from yet another jail stay, stranding him in a warehouse with duct tape over his mouth.

Keogahn’s appearance in the video is another highlight of this project. Despite her character’s apparent clueless nature, Carpenter makes it clear through her lyrics and visuals that her reputation will not be jeopardized as she navigates short and sweet relationships; hence the name of the album, according to an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music.

“Short n’ Sweet” finally arrived into the world on Aug. 23. Sporting 12 songs, the album starts off with a pop rock song entitled “Taste.” Carpenter sings about her taste being left in the mouth of an ex-lover: “Every time you close your eyes / And feel his lips, you’re feelin’ mine / And every time you breathe his air / Just know I was already there”.

“Taste” is the third single off of the album, further creating buzz, thanks to the music video that stars fellow actress Jenna Ortega. Ortega depicts the current lover of Carpenter’s ex-fling; in the music video, which alludes to films such as “Death Becomes Her” and “Kill Bill: Volume 1.”

“Short n’ Sweet” highlights how underrated Carpenter’s character is as a businesswoman: two out of her three music videos feature a significant figure within the entertainment industry, while her lyricism and advertising are full of double entendres. Carpenter understands that the spotlight is currently on her, and continuously plays chess with the appearances and content that surround her album. While listeners continue to contribute to her success on social media, Carpenter is right there beside them, carefully noting the wants and needs of her fanbase – and most importantly, the constantly-evolving realm of pop culture.

As the album progresses, we see Carpenter’s relationships fizzle out. On track five, “Coincidence,” she hints at the fact that her now-ex was not over his last relationship, as the topic begins to be brought up more and more; suddenly, Carpenter’s ‘situationship’ finds himself back with his ex, who seemingly knew how to get back into his life: “Last week, you didn’t have any doubts / This week, you’re holdin’ space for her tongue in your mouth / Now shе’s sendin’ you some pictures wеarin’ less and less”.

“Coincidence” seems to fill fans in on Carpenter’s relationship prior to Keoghan. The singer was spotted with fellow artist Shawn Mendes on numerous occasions in the beginning of 2023, until he was spotted with on-and-off ex Camila Cabello at Coachella.

“Short n’ Sweet” awaits a No. 1 high-charting debut. The number one spot for the Global 200 is challenged by Travis Scott’s “Days Before Rodeo,” released as a ten year anniversary ode to Scott’s original 2014 album with the same name. With Billboard’s tracking week coming to an end, “Short n’ Sweet” is bound to have commercial success if it can overcome the resurgence of the now-reunited Oasis and Scott’s anniversary album, as long as fans continue to sip from Carpenter’s “me” espresso.