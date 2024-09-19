Men’s soccer stunned by 3-0 defeat in Moon

Spencer Thomas | editor-in-chief

Duquesne suffered its first loss of the season on Tuesday, conceding three goals to Robert Morris in a disastrous six-minute stretch of the second half, to lose 3-0.

Entering the game receiving ranking votes in several national polls, Duquesne fell to 4-1-1 in upset fashion, while the Colonials improved to 2-2-2.

“We weren’t at the level today, and I think that’s pretty apparent from start to finish,” said Duquesne Head Coach Chase Brooks. “We just didn’t match their intensity, and we took our medicine for it.”

While the result was shocking, it was the manner in which the game slipped away that left the Duquesne sideline speechless. After an uneventful start to the second half, Tim Koczulap opened the scoring with a gorgeous strike from 25 yards out that beat goalkeeper Zoltan Nagy to the top-left corner. It seemingly came from out of nowhere, but from that point on, RMU seized control of the match.

Minutes later, Koczulap lofted a towering cross that dropped perfectly for Logan Gilley, who headed in the insurance marker from close range. A similar ball had given RMU their only chance of the first half, forcing the Dukes to clear a shot off the line, and it was evident that their offensive strategy involved high crosses being turned on goal.

Twenty-nine seconds later, Robert Morris recovered a loose ball that had been crossed in and slipped it through to salt the game away.

“We’ve got size on the back line,” Brooks said. “We were able to challenge every ball that came into the box. It’s just when the ball is dropping, somebody has to go put their foot on it, and we were second-best today.”

The shell-shocked Dukes couldn’t muster anything up the rest of the way and were held scoreless for the first time this season. They were outshot 10-3 in the second half, and 16-8 on the day.

Prior to the catastrophic 317 seconds, Duquesne had been the more threatening side, and forced a couple of magnificent saves from RMU goalkeeper Josh Lane. Eighty seconds in, a high cross seemed to have Duquesne in for a goal, but it was called back for offsides. Later, Dakota Jonke had a turnaround shot from six yards out that Lane turned away with a foot jutting out, and in the 24th minute, Lane made a wonderful save on Jackson Ervin’s headed attempt. The majority of Duquesne’s offensive motion came on long balls played up to streaking forwards.

That dried up in the second half, and Brooks came to rue those missed chances.

“We just weren’t finishing,” Brooks said. “You finish one or two of those in the first half, and it’s a completely different game. That’s the difference at this level.”

At the final whistle, Colonial players exploded in celebration. It was Duquesne’s most lopsided loss since they fell to a nationally ranked Pitt side in October 2022, and their first defeat to RMU since 2015. It was a much tamer affair than last fall’s edition of the rivalry, which was characterized by frequent and heavy fouls, jawing after whistles, and a 10-man Duquesne side coming away with a late winner. This fixture was smooth and decisive.

“It’s a good humbling moment for us,” Brooks said. “We’re still in a good spot.We’ve got to get back to attacking the way we know how to attack and play with confidence as we move forward.”

The game was Duquesne’s first all season to be played on grass, rather than artificial turf. Not only that, but the surface took a significant arch in the center. From where the coaches sat, the curve of the field obscured the opposite touchline, something Duquesne players expressed frustration with as they were subbed out.

“It is what it is,” Brooks said. “It’s a bumpy grass field, but they played on it just fine.”

The Dukes will return to action on Saturday when they open Atlantic 10 Conference play at George Washington at 1 p.m., then they return to Rooney Field on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. for Mount St. Mary’s.