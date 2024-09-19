Pittsburghers lean into creative hobbies ahead of fall equinox

Emily Fritz | a&e editor

The significance of the autumnal equinox dates back to the Ancient Greeks, when Persephone, the goddess of spring, would return to the underworld and the harvest would die. Now, the arrival of fall is marked by pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween costumes and the beginning of the holidays.

The jovial celebrations and shorter days are not welcomed by every Pennsylvanian, however. Seasonal affective disorder, appropriately abbreviated as SAD, touches the lives of 5% of adults worldwide, but the farther people live from the equator, the more common the ailment.

According to a Forbes Health study, 17% of Pennsylvania residents experience some form of seasonal depression.

“I don’t think I necessarily have a seasonal affective disorder, but I feel [the colder weather] puts your energy level down a little bit [and] makes it more mellow,” said Painting with a Twist instructor Nev Reich.

The popular painting chain invites people into their studio to be guided through a group painting. On the evening of Sept. 17, the South Side location hosted a class that drew upon seasonal themes, titled the “Autumn Moon.”

Upon arrival, pupils found a pre-stenciled canvas – with the outline of an owl and three irregular circles – and a palette with only five paint colors: white, yellow, orange, red, brown and black.

“We [will teach] in layers. We’ll do the entire background first, and then another layer, building up the middle ground and then the foreground. And it’s really [about] making things simple for people to understand,” Reich said. “If it’s a big curved shape, I’ll say, ‘let’s draw a happy face.’”

Repeat painter Cynthia Mendoza has made a habit of attending guided classes at Painting with a Twist. On several occasions, she has attended with a friend or family member. On Tuesday evening, she brought her 22-year-old son.

For Mendoza, braving the cold is what keeps her mental health more consistent.

“The sun is still here in the winter, you just have to find it,” she said. “People are still enjoying the city at this time of year.

Everybody is trying to get in their last minute activities and festivals and events because they know winter is coming.”

With the exception of Mendoza’s dedication to walking outside, many Pittsburghers will gravitate to indoor activities as the weather begins to turn. Instructor Anne Begley said that their busiest season is the fall and winter.

“Because it’s cold outside, [people] want something new indoors,” Begley said. “It’s nice to have this space [with] all the windows and stuff. So even when it is kind of gross outside, people can do something a little bit creative and get to see what the weather is outside. It’s almost serene. Sometimes I feel like we’re inside a little snow globe.”

To keep things fresh, the venue offers multiple ways to be creative. The “Book Club” series encourages avid readers to recreate characters from popular novels and the “Paint Your Pet” classes allow patrons to delve even further into their creativity.

“We always say that it’s called ‘fun art,’ not fine art, which sounds cheesy, but it really is just about having a good time. Most people that are coming are not expecting that it’s going to turn out absolutely perfect,” Begley said.

“It’s really just about doing something creative, whether you’re by yourself and being able to express yourself in a way that you don’t get to during your job or during your day to day life, or going out with a group of friends or your partner, whoever you’re with and just being able to do something a little bit different and have fun.”

While the venue does not formally identify as or is certified as an art therapy provider, the staff are strong advocates for the therapeutic restorative aspects of being creative.

“Transitional periods are a thing I try to capture a lot,” said Reich. “As cheesy as it sounds, I reference childhood photos, change things about them and then paint myself different ways.”

Painting with a Twist also offers different add-ons, like candle making, and different surfaces to decorate, like birdhouses and wood planks. The fall will also bring seasonal crafts, like knit pumpkins, Begley said.

“[When] there’s an instructor sort of walking you through it, it gives a lot of ease to people that would be really anxious,” they told The Duke. “I try to emphasize to people that the most important thing is that they have a good time.”