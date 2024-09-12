Student watch party hosted by Steelers September 12, 2024 The Duquesne Duke Features 0 The Steelers student watch party was held at Schenley Plaza. Students sat on lawn chairs and blankets awaiting kickoff with the Cathedral of Learning standing tall in the background. Photo story by Ava Rieger & Charlotte Shields-Rossi | multimedia editor & staff writer Steelers Student Rush hosted a day of games, music and giveaways to get students excited for the school year and football season. Rianna Morris and Bella Colonna spun a prize wheel together. Colonna is a student at Robert Morris University. She attended the event for the fun atmosphere. Chris Szwec, a dedicated Steelers fan, waited in line to meet Santonio Holmes, the Super Bowl XLIII MVP for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Noah Ropchock, Owen Cauley, Daymond Kovaly and Carleigh Keene (left to right) are college students in the Pittsburgh area. They attended the event to help college students get registered and excited to vote. Students competed in a “dance off” to win various prizes such as t-shirts and phone card holders. The watch party had a DJ for musical entertainment, playing songs including “All I Do Is Win” by DJ Khaled. Duquesne students Norah Delaney (left), Maura Riscavage (middle) and Paisley Crawford (right) at a meet and greet with former Steelers player Santonio Holmes. (middle). Alexia Corignani (top right) is a lifetime Steelers fan and current freshman at Duquesne. She was accompanied by her friends (clockwise starting at top left) Nadia Constantakis, Avery Taylor, Clare Pavlick, Leila Bines, Mackenzie Monfredi and Alexandra Elsner. Tre Marcoz and Jimmy Catalano played a round of inflatable mini golf. Marcoz and Catalano are both freshmen at the University of Pittsburgh and expressed excitement about the start of a new football season. Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Related