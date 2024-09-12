Volleyball dominates at Chick-fil-A Robinson Classic

Duquesne volleyball is off to a scorching 5-1 start in 2024, including a 3-0 sweep at the Chick-fil-A Robinson Classic, which was held at the Cooper Fieldhouse. They won both games of the Friday doubleheader over Niagara and Coppin State before returning the next day and defeating Robert Morris. The 3-1 set victory over Niagara featured standout freshman Emersen Schrom, who had 17 kills and seven aces. Chloe Wilmot recorded a double-double in assists and digs with 26 and 11, respectively. As a team, the Dukes had 17 aces total.

In the 3-0 sweep of Coppin State, the netfront story was the presence as Duquesne finished with 12 total blocks. On Saturday, Duquesne would once again win 3-1, this time over Robert Morris, who avoided a sweep by winning an elongated third set, 32-30. Madison Floyd and Carsyn Henschen had 15 kills each, while Schrom finished with 10. Wilmot had another double-double, matching her previous day’s with 26 assists and 11 digs. Schrom was awarded Atlantic 10 Conference Rookie of the Week for her impressive weekend, as the Dukes look forward to the Comfort Inn-Vitational in Morehead, Kentucky, on Friday and Saturday.