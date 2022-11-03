Dancing on display at Ballroom Social

Capri Scarcelli | A&E Editor

Nov. 3, 2022

On a spooky night with a sophisticated twist, Duquesne’s Ballroom Association held the Halloween Ballroom Social on Friday in the Union Ballroom.

Inspired by ballroom dances held in the Pittsburgh community, Ballroom Association President Hannah Clark said she wanted students to enjoy the music, candy, games, costume contests and more.

“We put this together by making a [Halloween] playlist, reserving [the Union Ballroom], advertising and making sure we had lots of candy and games,” Clark said. “We had all of this, along with the normal dancing.”

Student costumes varied from mummies to Cruella de Vil, and prizes were given to those best-dressed, said Ballroom Association Vice President Peri Dimitriou.

“The Halloween event was a really nice way to practice all of the skills we learn weekly for every dance in a fun, relaxing environment, just to have a good time and enjoy one another’s company,” Dimitrou said. “There were various games and giveaways for everyone to participate in, and everyone seemed like they enjoyed themselves.

“Personally, I love hopping onto the dance floor any chance I can get, so the dancing in general was my favorite part of the night.”

Ballroom Association Treasurer Megan Carnahan has been a member for three years. Having attended lessons on a weekly basis, Carnahan said that the social was a nice change of pace for dancing with new friends and old.

“The social this year was neat because we got to interact with Ballroom Association members from other colleges in the Pittsburgh area,” Carnahan said. “It was also a great way to catch up with my friends. I got to learn new moves and just have a good time.”

Clark said that she thought the event went “really well.

“We were hoping for a few more people, but everyone who did come had such an amazing time, which is the most important thing to us,” Clark said. “We would love to be able to have more holiday events in the future, but currently we are sticking to around one per semester.”

Normally, weekly dance lessons are offered on Thursdays from 8 to 10 p.m. in the Power Center Fitness Studio. Beginner lessons are taught by Ballroom Association members, while intermediate lessons are led by professional ballroom instructors from the Pittsburgh area. Incorporating various ballroom styles from smooth, Latin, swing, salsa and more, Clark said that “no experience is needed to come to the beginner classes.”

“We welcome everyone, even if you have no dance background or aren’t a member of the Ballroom Association,” Clark said. “As long as you are willing to try and have fun, you will fit right in.”

Carnahan, who didn’t have dancing experience before joining the Ballroom Association, said, “Even if you have two left feet, it is a lot of fun to learn, and the community is not judgmental.”

For students who have a background in dance and are also up for a challenge, Dimitriou said that the intermediate lessons give experienced performers a chance to enjoy the dance scene again in a relaxed setting.

“Ballroom dancing is truly such an amazing experience, and it has given me the chance to perform on stage again after graduating from high school,” Dimitriou said. “I am so thankful I joined, and encourage anyone thinking about it to do so as well.”

Follow @duqballroom and sign up on Campus Link to learn more about future dance festivities.