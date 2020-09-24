Duquesne honors the death of dissent

In a year marked by death, tragedy and anxiety, another shining light in American history has gone out.

On Friday, Sept. 18, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of pancreatic cancer at age 87.

“It’s one of those moments where things stop for a second,” sophomore marketing and theater arts major Anita Parrott said.

Parrott heard the news of Justice Ginsburg’s death while out to eat with friends on Friday night. She stated that a wave of fear and uncertainty washed over her after learning that one of her heroes had taken her last breath.

“Who will replace her? And how will we manage?” Parrott said.

Parrott was not alone in her sadness and anxiety. The nation mourned publicly outside the steps of the Supreme Court and inside their homes with friends and loved ones. Many, like Parrott, began to wonder how the nation would ever replace such an irreplaceable and iconic figure.

Justice Ginsburg, also known in pop culture as “The Notorious RBG,” earned her nickname through a lifetime of trailblazing. In her early years, Justice Ginsburg made a name for herself by becoming one of the first women to make the Harvard Law Review. Before her tenure as the first Jewish, female Supreme Court Justice, Justice Ginsburg quickly rose in the ranks of American lawyers, frequently arguing landmark cases before the very court she would later sit on.

“We’d be living in a very different country if it weren’t for her,” Parrott said.

Her efforts were founded on a mission of equality, and she frequently delivered on her promises to guarantee a level playing field for women. It is because of Justice Ginsburg’s effort to argue the 1973 case Frontiero V. Richardson that women were granted equal protection under the 14th Amendment, stating, “A person’s sex bears no necessary relationship to ability.”

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a giant in the law who single-handedly helped to guarantee equal rights for women in our country under the U.S.Constitution,” Duquesne University president Ken Gormley said about his long term acquaintance.