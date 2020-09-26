Duquesne orders body cameras, responds to Dannielle Brown

Kellen Stepler | Editor-in-Chief

09/25/2020

Responding to demands from Dannielle Brown, mother of Marquis Jaylen “JB” Brown who fell to his death out of a Brottier hall window in October 2018, Duquesne University announced Friday that they had purchased body cameras for their police officers, which they expect to arrive in three weeks.

The announcement came three days after Brown’s most recent protest on-campus.

Brown did not want to immediately comment.

In a Sept. 25 statement, the university said it funded the camera program and that the first-year cost is $90,000; then costing $43,000 annually thereafter. Duquesne is working with the union that supports the public safety officers to “complete the due diligence relative for adopting the cameras for use.”

“While city and Duquesne police officers have interviewed multiple witnesses who have shared the same account relative to what happened on that evening when Marquis “Jaylen” Brown tragically died, and we believe without a doubt that our officers acted in the most prudent manner possible, we believe that body cameras are a public safety and community relations best practice,” according to the news release.

The university noted that they had been looking into body cameras before JB’s death.

Dannielle Brown, on day 84 of her hunger strike Friday, has been protesting Duquesne’s handling of the death of her son, Marquis Jaylen “JB” Brown, in October 2018. She has issued three demands of Duquesne: for her to be given access to the file on JB’s death to conduct her own investigation, that Duquesne requires its officers with body cameras and increased crisis-intervention training.

The news release also addresses recent statements made by Duquesne regarding Brown violating COVID-19 conduct policies, after events on Sept. 11 and Sept. 22.

“While Duquesne has worked to respectfully accommodate Ms. Brown’s right to share her message, and very much wishes to reach closure for all concerned in this tragic matter, the University cannot tolerate non-compliance with our safety measures or disrupting our students’ academic pursuits,” according to the statement by university officials.

Duquesne officials have also filed a motion asking the Allegheny County Common Pleas Court to require Brown to specify exactly what she intends to sue the university for. According to Allegheny County court records, Brown filed a praecipe for writ of summons Feb. 15, 2019 — a notice filled out by someone that lets the other party know that they intend to sue. The praecipe for writ of summons was the last filing from Brown.

On Sept. 17, Duquesne filed a notice requesting Brown to file a complaint. The administration said the court has ordered Brown to do so.

In the statement, Duquesne officials note that the “university is eager to make all available relevant information through a transparent and proper process.” They said that Brown’s lack of legal counsel has “made it impossible for Duquesne’s counsel to provide, through the proper legal channels and following the correct procedures, documents and information that Ms. Brown continues to demand.”

Duquesne said that by asking the court to move the legal process forward, they hope that the traditional methods of obtaining evidence and testimony “will allow all of the evidence to be obtained by Ms. Brown through a fair, open, and comprehensive process, thus allowing her to find the answers she seeks so she and the university can reach closure in this tragic matter.”