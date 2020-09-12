Duquesne professor on paid leave after using racial slur in lecture

Kellen Stepler | Editor-in-Chief

09/11/2020

A video of a Duquesne University education professor using a racial slur in a Zoom lecture led to him being placed on administrative leave Friday.

In the video recorded in an online class Wednesday, Gary Shank, a professor in Duquesne’s school of education, said the N-word repeatedly and gave students permission to use it. In the following lecture, Shank apologized repeatedly to the class.

He also sent an email in which he wrote that he was troubled by the impact his words had on the students, saying he considered them to be like family.

Shank declined to comment for this article.

Gabriel Welsch, vice president of marketing and communications at Duquesne, said in an email to The Duke that effective Friday, Sept. 11, Shank is on paid leave, pending investigation. Shank is not teaching, and another professor will be taking over the course, Educational Psychology.

Welsch also said in the email that further specifics cannot be discussed, as this is a “personnel matter.”

In the video that circulated widely through social media Friday afternoon, Shank explained how the word could be used in the “pedagogical sense.” He then gives examples of when the word was used when he was younger.

“It was one of the most uncomfortable classes I’ve ever participated in,” sophomore secondary education history major Katie Rhodes said. “Racial insensitivity is never ok and for a professor to hide behind a racial slur by saying it was for educational purposes is extremely disappointing and made me appalled.”

Rhodes said that the incident made her “extremely uncomfortable,” and made her trust Shank less.

“The fact that he thought that it was ok to say that in class makes me afraid that things like that still happen,” Rhodes said. “As a future educator, I’m extremely upset. No student should have to feel scared to go to class and fear that they will hear a racial slur.”

The Duke obtained the Sept. 9 email Shank sent to his Educational Psychology class with the subject line, “My most sincere apology.” He wrote that the term “was deeply troubling to the class,” and he “must take responsibility for the impact of (my) words and teaching.”

“As a consequence, I am offering each and every one of you my most sincere apology and my guarantee that I will never cross this line again in our class. I consider my students to be like part of my family and so this is doubly troubling to me to have had this impact. If you would like to reach out personally to me, I am here to listen,” Shank wrote.

Sophomore Kaytlin Black, secondary education English major said “(The email) doesn’t do justice for all of the things he said in class today.”

“He spent the entire 50-minute Zoom class (Friday) apologizing,” Black said.

Black said her biggest takeaway from the whole thing was discouragement.

“Teaching wasn’t just a job to Dr. Shank, this man seriously wanted to educate and guide others and that’s what I obviously want to do, too…but this whole situation just makes me ponder that,” Black said. “I just wish for two seconds we could look at both sides and acknowledge he’s human. He wasn’t saying the things he did to hurt anyone or target anyone. He took a point he was trying to make just way too far. My heart seriously goes out to him right now.”

School of Education dean Gretchen Generett sent a letter to students in the class within moments of learning about the incident. In the letter, she wrote that she learned about the incident from students who emailed their advisor. She also noted that a student emailed Shank directly.

“I understand that sending those emails was not easy and I want to thank students for using their voices to share the troubling and disturbing language that was used by your professor in class,” Generett wrote.

“To be clear, I believe that there is never a time, pedagogically or otherwise, for a professor to create a hostile learning environment,” Generett continued. “I know this from my experience as a student, a professor, and now as Interim Dean of the School of Education. Using the ‘N word’ or seemingly encouraging students to use that word is not in keeping with the mission of the University, the School of Education, or the Pennsylvania Department of Education.”

She then wrote that this is a teachable moment.

“As an educator, you should always be mindful of the impact of your actions on the students you are obligated by the profession to teach,” Generett wrote. “Your intentions are of no consequence when a student’s learning is disrupted by what you believe to be okay. Your actions are what students will remember.”

Generett said that the matter is being taken very seriously by school of education leadership, and students can reach out to them if they have any ongoing questions or concerns.

Darian Reynolds, president of Duquesne’s BSU, said that there is no justification to use the slur.

“I don’t see how anyone can justify the use of that word in that context,” Reynolds said. “Whatever his intent was, it’s one of those things that shouldn’t be said.”

He noted that in the video, it was apparent what Shank was hinting at. The students in the class were quiet and did not say the word themselves. Still, Shank took it upon himself to say it, Reynolds said.

“Hopefully this can be a start for people to recognize why we’re advocating and what we’re advocating,” he said. “It’s a blatant disregard to what we’ve been working towards. There’s no way to justify its use.”