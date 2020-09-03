Duquesne releases COVID data table

Kellen Stepler | Editor-in-Chief

09/03/2020

This week, Duquesne University unveiled a daily report of cases by isolation and quarantine status for the past seven days.

The table is split up into six different categories: confirmed cases, suspected cases, students isolated on campus, students isolated at home, students quarantined in a hotel and students quarantined at home. According to the table, confirmed cases are based on a laboratory test using either an Abbott ID test or a Quest PCR Nasal Swab test. Suspected cases are based on CDC Clinical and Epidemiologic Criteria.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 2, there are zero confirmed cases cumulative over time, and four cumulative suspected cases over time. There is one student isolated on campus over time, and seven students quarantined on campus over time.

All students undergoing isolation or quarantine must receive a clearance letter from Duquesne University Health Services (DUHS) before returning to campus.

“The Daily Report of Cases by Isolation and Quarantine Status provides the following: verification of Duquesne University’s approach to testing symptomatic students overall strategy, reinforces the requirement to conduct Daily Health Screens and directs students to Health Services for further guidance, states how the University deals with symptomatic students, (and) provides daily statistics on campus isolation/quarantine,” said Dessa Mrvos, director of Health Services.

According to the report, symptomatic students who test positive or receive a diagnosis of COVID-19 based on CDC criteria will be placed in isolation on campus or at home — based on their choice. DUHS staff will conduct contact tracing of the university-affiliated contacts according to Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) and university guidelines. Students placed in isolation must contact DUHS to schedule a re-evaluation for clearance.

Duquesne will periodically conduct randomized testing of asymptomatic students and employees to estimate the prevalence of COVID-19 on campus. Participation in randomized testing is completely voluntary. After periodic tests are done, the results will be posted on Duquesne’s COVID-19 mini-site.

Symptomatic employees who show symptoms consistent with COVID-19 according to their daily health screen should contact their primary care provider (PCP) and university supervisor. The employee’s PCP office will determine if testing is indicated according to established clinical protocols. Testing results, medical treatment and return-to-work clearance are the responsibility of the ordering health care provider or an employee’s designated PCP.

As of Aug. 31, there have been four total employees currently under isolation for COVID-19, and five total cumulative number of employees under isolation for COVID-19.