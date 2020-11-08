Images from a historic, nail-biting election in a pandemic

Katia Faroun | features editor

Throughout the year, this country has been ravaged by fires, battered by hurricanes and plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the midst of these natural disasters, Americans have also been faced with one of the most contentious elections in the nation’s history.

As ballots continue to be counted and the race continues to tighten, Election Day 2020 has quickly turned into Election Week. Voter turnout records have been broken, and as always, Pennsylvania remains a key state in deciding the winner of the presidency. The pandemic has added to this election’s unique circumstances, as voters entered polls masked up, distanced themselves in line and eagerly awaited notification that their mail-in ballots have been counted.

At the time of publication, the results of the 2020 Presidential election are still unknown. Key states such as Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Arizona and Pennsylvania are awaiting the final results of votes, as mail-in and absentee ballots slow down the counting process. President Trump has filed three lawsuits against Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, and has called for a recount in Wisconsin. Both Trump and Biden continue to express confidence in an eventual victory, and Trump had already falsely declared victory early Wednesday morning.

The contentious election was expected by many, as the months leading up to Nov. 3 have seen a number of protests against police brutality, growing political division over the pandemic and the greatest economic recession since the Great Depression. U.S. citizens have responded, and millions are using their voices to vote for the country’s next president.

The following images document the events that comprise this year’s historic election, from Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s final drive-in rally at Heinz Field Monday night to images of Election Day in Downtown Pittsburgh.