Incline temporarily closed due to flooding in Student Union

March 11, 2021 The Duquesne Duke News Comments Off on Incline temporarily closed due to flooding in Student Union
Duke Archive. The Incline was closed Monday evening and Tuesday morning due to a grease trap failure, flooding that area of the Student Union.

Kellen Stepler | Editor-in-Chief

03/11/2021

 

Students craving snack wraps were out of luck Monday evening and Tuesday morning as the Incline dining center was closed temporarily due to a clogged grease trap that overflowed. 

Duquesne University Facilities Management responded “quickly and efficiently to get the issue resolved,” according to Duquesne spokesperson Rose Ravasio. 

The Incline reopened March 9 at noon. 

“Facilities management staff remained on site, and they quickly deployed plumbers to identify and correct the issue,” said Scott Richards, assistant vice president of auxiliary services who oversees Dining Services. 

The grease traps are regularly cleaned out every six weeks. 

According to Richards, Chick-fil-A and the Hogan Dining Center extended their hours of operation during the unexpected closing of the Incline. In addition, an express breakfast table was set up Tuesday morning outside of Starbucks in the second-floor lobby of the Student Union.

