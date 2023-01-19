Local metal band hosts sold-out album release show

Jacob Yanosick | Staff Writer

Jan. 19, 2023

On Jan. 14, metalheads from near and far gathered at The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls in Millvale for Fall of Babylon’s album release show. The Pittsburgh-based metal band consists of vocalist Logan Cussen, guitarist Tad Logero and bassist Evan Weston. Live drummer Mike Rush also returned for his first set back playing with the band.

The sold-out show served as the release event for the band’s debut album, “War on the Existent”, which released on Jan. 13 on all platforms. Fall of Babylon has performed many shows in the surrounding area in the previous year, but this was their first show back in Pittsburgh after traveling to Clarksburg, W.Va. earlier in November to support the Historic Clarksburg W.Va. Cemetery Preservation Alliance.

While mentally preparing before the big show ahead, the band shared their feelings about performing, and their album that had just released.

“We just try and push [the nerves] down and pretend they don’t exist,” Cussen said before the set.

Releasing their album after over a year of hard work on it was a big accomplishment for the band.

“It just feels really good to finally have something out to share with everyone,” said Tad Logero. In the few days since the album’s release, the band has already gained over 3,000 streams on Spotify alone.

Similarly, the show sold out just hours before the doors opened, and the bands performed to over 150 people packed into the Funhouse. Opening were bands Trainwrecked, Vulgar Mephitis, and Victims of Contagion. Fall of Babylon closed out the night, performing nearly their whole debut album, War on the Existent.

To end the set, they performed their latest single, “Addicted to Violence,” and split the crowd into a wall of death. Fans cheered them on afterwards, begging for an encore, where the band performed a Slipknot cover with guest vocalist Ben Dadowski.

The band has also hinted about soon getting back into the studio to continue writing more music. Bassist Evan Weston, a student at Duquesne’s Mary Pappert School of Music, also commented on his education at Duquesne and how it contributed to the band.

“Learning the theory and structure of songs has made me a better writer.”

The band plans on soon scheduling more local and out-of-state shows to perform, looking ahead to the opportunities of the warmer summer months. “We’re looking for a possible July tour, as well as shows here and there throughout the year,” said Logero.

To keep up with Fall of Babylon, visit their website at https://www.fallofbabylon.net/ or follow them on Instagram at @fallofbabylonofficial_.