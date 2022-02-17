Mamma Mia! postponement opening weekend

Feb. 17, 2022

Hours before the curtain was set to rise on the Red Masquers’ production of the hit jukebox musical Mamma Mia!, the super troup of cast and crew members are taking a pause.

Although the old adage goes “the show must go on,” the cast of 21 are now placed on a temporary production hold.

“We have canceled the first weekend of performances of Mamma Mia! due to illness. Refunds and exchanges will be offered to all patrons who had already purchased tickets,” said John Lane, Theater Arts Director, in an emailed statement.

The show, which was set to open on the evening of Feb. 17, is now anticipated to open the following weekend, Feb. 24.

According to Lane, illness has struck sections of the cast and, given the theater communities increased caution due to the pandemic, has decided to cancel this weekend’s performances.

Ticket holders were contacted as this announcement was made and were given the option to refund their purchase or place it as a donation to the Red Masquers.

“Patrons with tickets can exchange for any performance the next two weekends or request a refund,” Lane said.

After a month of rehearsals and preparations, the cast and crew of the Red Masquers will have to wait another few days before sharing their production with the Duquesne community.

Rehearsals and productions are anticipated to return next week.