Murder Mystery Party sleuths solve crime in NiteSpot

by Nicholas Zotos | staff writer

March 13, 2022

Food, friends and mystery made for a thrilling combination of events Friday night when students from across campus gathered in the Union to participate in a murder myster night.

The event was hosted by Phi Sigma Lambda, Duquesne’s professional forensics fraternity. Students honed their forensic skills with a fake crime scene, clues and a fun-filled night.

“Phi Sigma Lambda set up a mock crime scene case with news articles, eye witness statements, interviews and interrogations,” executive officer Olivia DePergola said.

The students gathered in groups in the NiteSpot, theorizing together on who the “murderer” was.

This was Phi Sigma Lambda’s first larger on-campus social event since Covid-19. Due to the pandemic, many of the fraternity’s events were canceled. However, everything was in full swing during last Friday’s event, which boasted approximately two dozen students in attendance.

Students were engaged throughout the night, as food and refreshments were served and each group concocted their own theories about the mystery. Students read multiple eyewitness reports and fake newspapers. Mock clues were also provided for the participants to rummage through.

“It sounded like this event would be fun, and it did not disappoint. Since I am extremely interested in forensics, I wanted to come out and support the organization” said Wyatt Lager, a freshmen forensic science major. “Half of my family is in law and the other half of my family is in medicine. Forensic science is a mixture of the two and I would advocate the major for anyone looking for a balance.”

Ultimately, the night was filled with eager underclassmen showing off their unique forensic skills. In the end, it was deduced that the victim’s friend, Andy, lured her into a room and killed her. The character thought he could get away with it, but close examination of the evidence said otherwise.

When it comes to fake crime scenes and a thrilling mystery, it seems Duquesne students show no lack of interest.

“The executive committee is due to meet next week, and if all goes well we will most likely have another event like this in the fall” fraternity president Taylor Mclure said.

The fraternity is welcome to anyone majoring in forensic science, and they are always looking for new members. However, certain events on campus like murder mystery night are open to all students.

“We are glad at the numbers we have and we are excited to get more people interested in true crime and forensic sciences in general. Mclure said. “Murder Myster Night is usually a fun way to engage freshmen and to get forensic science majors interested in our fraternity.”

For students wanting to participate in a classic scenario of “Who Done It,” and missed their chance last week, be sure to keep a watchful eye out for the organization’s next thrilling event.