Photo Story: Duq students compete in annual "Chopped" cooking event February 29, 2024 The Duquesne Duke News 0 Photos by Brentaro Yamane| Multimedia Editor & Mary Genrich | Staff Photographer Tim Fetter talks into the microphone while hosting the ninth annual Chopped competition. Fetter started the yearly event on campus. Fetter's goal is to give students a fun activity to do on campus while eating good food at the same time. He is the Project Lead – Culinary Innovations and Standards at Parkhurst Dining. Duquesne's Chopped event took place on Saturday evening in Hogan Dining Hall. Caroline Veltri, James Milbrand and Mia Confer look for ingredients to use for their entrees during the Chopped competition. Macie McCracken, Emma McGinley and Veronica Noel hold their trophies after winning the 9th Annual Duquesne Chopped event. All three participants won $300 in Flex money. A total of 12 teams participated in the event. Laura Martinez and Mauricio Quintanar cut up beets and tomatoes during the second round of the Chopped competition. The duo finished in fourth place in the event. Emma Meixel and Nyonnoh Nyentan celebrate after finding out that they moved on to the second round of the Chopped competition.