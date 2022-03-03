Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre announces new season

by Isabella Abbott | staff writer

March 3, 2022

The Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre has released a number of new performances this year. From the Benedum Center to the August Wilson African American Cultural Center, Duquesne students can view many nearby performances this season.

The first performance on the calendar this spring is Here + Now, which is set for March 24-27 at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center.

During this production, students can watch the premiere of SKIN + saltwater by local choreographer Staycee R. Pearl and new work by internationally acclaimed choreographer Aszure Barton in support of female leadership in ballet.

Joining them will be the award-winning choreographer Helen Pickett performing a new trio, Annabelle Lopex Ochoa performing her work titled La Pluie and Gemma Bond with her piece titled Depuis le Jour.

At the Benedum Center, the extraordinary Swan Lake with the PBT Orchestra will be performed from May 6-15.

This well-known work of art containing romantic composer Tchaikovsky’s score will be staged by Artistic Director Susan Jaffe with original choreography by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov.

On Oct. 6-9, renowned choreographers Nacho Duato, Helen Pickett and Goyo Montero will have their works performed during the Storytelling In Motion production at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center.

Duato’s Duende, Pickett’s The Exiled and Montero’s Alrededor No Hay Nada will enliven audiences with athletic and thought-provoking works of art.

A holiday classic, The Nutcracker, will have 20 different performances between Dec. 9-28 at the Benedum Center.

This can’t-miss holiday tradition will include music from Tchaikovsky during its five scenes following Marie and friends through the Land of Enchantment.

Next calendar year features well-known gothic tales and fables that audiences will know and love.

The chilling dance drama, Dracula, is coming to the Benedum Center with four performances from Feb. 10-12, 2023. The show, which is recommended for audiences ages 14 and older, will contain exquisite costumes and a dramatic score from British composer Philip Feeney.

Dancer and choreographer Michael Pink will tell this gothic tale through different movements and dances, keeping audience members in suspense.

The performances set for April 14-16, 2023, will include works from Tony-award-winning Christopher Wheeldon, Finnish composer Jean Sibelius and father of 20th-century dance, George Balanchine.

The last show on the schedule, The Sleeping Beauty, will also be performed at the Benedum Center from May 19-21, 2023.

The classic story of a beautiful pri ncess cursed into a slumber includes music from Tchaikovsky and choreography by English choreographer Ronald Hynd. This romance tale is fun for everyone and filled with magnificent costumes and dance.

Students can view performance times and Covid-19 policies on the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre website.