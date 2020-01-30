Netflix’s Sabrina series returns for third season

Hannah Boucher | Staff Writer

01/30/20

Despite the fact that Halloween was three months ago, it seems as though spooky season has made a comeback with the recent release of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Chapter Three.

Written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who also happens to write the popular CW show, Riverdale, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina picks up roughly around where the previous season left off. After facing off with Lucifer (Luke Cook) himself, Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) is determined to bring things back to normal — well, as normal as things can be for a half-witch-half-mortal girl.

Not only is Sabrina, along with Harvey (Ross Lynch), Roz (Jaz Sinclair) and Theo (Lachlan Watson), busy trying to save her boyfriend from the grasps of Madam Satan (Michelle Gomez), but her aunts must try and save their witch coven.

Aunt Hilda (Lucy Davis), Aunt Zelda (Miranda Otto) and Ambrose (Chance Perdomo), Sabrina’s cousin, are very busy at the Academy of Unseen Arts, trying to salvage whatever they can after the tragedies of the previous season.

All in all, the Spellman family is thrown for quite the loop. This season, their small witch-family steps up to the challenge, doing what it takes to protect their loved ones and the coven.

However, exactly what the Spellman’s are trying to prevent is a tad unclear throughout this season. Very similar to last season, one of the downfalls of the show has been that there are too many bad guys. While in the first season, Sabrina’s main conflict was within herself, these past two seasons have presented a variety of obstacles for her to deal with.

In chapter three, Sabrina has the initial problem of saving her boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood), but it soon becomes apparent that there are more issues to be resolved. From challengers to her power, an evil carnival, a weakening coven and that darn devil, Sabrina has her plate full. Yet, she still manages to have a social life in the mortal world, even joining the cheerleading squad.

Sabrina’s character has slowly evolved into a shell of what it once used to be. Now, this is not in any way saying that Shipka’s performance has worsened. In fact, this is simply because Sabrina has turned into a more impulsive, shallow being. Sabrina’s world has been turned completely upside down over the past year, and she has chosen to roll with the punches.

Despite the fact that Sabrina’s character has undergone this major change, like the other two previous seasons of the series, she makes many fabulous fashion choices. She shows that no matter how many demons you face, you can still put some thought into your daily ensembles.

In addition to having wonderful costumes, Sabrina still enlists the help of her amazing gang of friends. While Sabrina has changed into a less enjoyable character, her friends have become stronger individuals, capable of carrying their own interesting subplots.

The dynamic between Harvey, Roz and Theo has always been a strong point in the show. Always doing what’s best for their pal Sabrina, there’s never a time when their characters are unlikeable.

Although season three of Sabrina has its flaws, it’s overall a great watch. The chemistry between the actors, the amazing costumes and the added supernatural elements will keep you hooked.