Spears, Ayers III enter transfer portal

by Luke Henne | sports editor

April 23, 2022

A Duquesne men’s basketball program trying to find some form of semblance recently lost two more players to the transfer portal.

George Michalowski of Pittsburgh Sports Now reported on Monday that Primo Spears will transfer after one season at Duquesne. Two days later, Michalowski reported that Leon Ayers III will also leave the program following one year with the Dukes.

Spears led the team in scoring (12.7 points per game) and time on the floor (32.2 minutes per game) in 2021-22. He recorded a career-high 34 points in a March 5 loss against La Salle.

Ayers averaged 10 points per game in 2021-22, scoring 20-plus points on four separate occasions.

Spears and Ayers join Tyson Acuff, Jackie Johnson III and Toby Okani on the list of Dukes to enter the portal since the season ended.

The Dukes have added two junior college transfers: Tre Clark and Quincy McGriff. Clark also played in the Atlantic 10 Conference at VCU in 2019-20 and 2020-21.