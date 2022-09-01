Students take in bookstore renovations

Spencer Thomas | Sports Editor

Sept. 1, 2022

As students flock to the ground floor of the Power Center to pick up their textbooks for this fall, they may notice that the surroundings have changed. A new-look bookstore has debuted on the Duquesne campus.

With the university-wide rebrand that saw Duquesne adopt a new logo, script and mascot, it was only right that the new merchandise would be sold in a place that matches its novelty.

The Barnes & Noble bookstore was partially shut down over the summer in order to be completely renovated. With the construction complete, it has fully reopened and is now available to students in search of Duquesne apparel, equipment and, of course, textbooks.

Among the changes are completely redone flooring, walls and a fitting room. Those who were asked to describe the changes struggled to think of things that were not completely redone in the process. The layout of merchandise has changed, with sections of the wall specifically delegated to mounting white hats and coffee mugs on display, and clothing sections are carefully organized by brand.

Most notable is the bold introduction of color. Bright red and blue murals now adorn the walls and pillars across the space. They depict famous Pittsburgh architecture in school colors, as well as the new logos and wallpaper.

New lights also accent the ceilings. Gone is the older lighting system that gave the store a dim look. It has been replaced with fluorescents that give a much cleaner and hospitable aesthetic to the area.

Senior Gianna Marasovich was very keen on the changes that were made.

“It doesn’t feel ancient,” Marasovich said. “The old bookstore kind of just felt like it was an old university being here.”

While the rustic look is important to note the history of a University founded nearly 150 years ago, Duquesne also looks to not fall behind the curve in modernity.

“This is very modern and the little holographic glass and everything makes it look new and fresh”, Marasovich said. “[It] makes you want to look around.”

The holographic glass that Marasovich praised is composed of colored, translucent panels hanging from the ceiling, lit up to reveal images of Pittsburgh’s many bridges. It adds an element of artistry and creativity that one wouldn’t necessarily expect to find in a Barnes & Noble.

Junior Bailey Golvash, who works at the store’s register, was also thrilled with the makeover.

“I think it’s really appealing when you walk in,” Golvash said. “I thought it was really cool how it had the bridges and all the bright colors.”

Scott Richards, the assistant vice president for auxiliary services wanted to connect the bookstore to the city more with the renovations.

“The conceptual discussions led to a tremendous vision that connects Duquesne to its neighborhood community while also providing a fresh perspective on its historical relationship to Pittsburgh,” Richards said.

“Although many still refer to Pittsburgh as “The Steel City” and are proud of the city’s past connection to industry, I believe the wall graphics, selfie stations and art installations at Duquesne’s Barnes & Noble Bookstore and Café offer an opportunity to interact with these iconic images in a new way.”

Despite all of the changes, the store keeps old favorites in stock, with the far wall covered in new hats in every school color, and shirts neatly folded along the aisles.

As an employee, Golvash was happy with the updated layout, saying the organization by brand made it look and feel “much more professional.”

Foam fingers, Duquesne-branded footballs and other memorabilia find their respective places in the store, housed under the watch of the Duquesne lion, whose silhouette is painted on the wall.

“I think it’s kind of cool, but it doesn’t make total sense because we’re not the lions,” Golvash said. “But the colors are cool.”

The adjoining Starbucks remains, having also been touched up over the summer with a new paint job above the counter.

The bookstore joins a series of new and renovated buildings that line Forbes Avenue on Duquesne’s campus.

The School of Osteopathic Medicine broke ground at the corner of Forbes Avenue and Magee Street. Across the street lies the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse The bookstore is open six days a week, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.