Sweet spring treat: Millie’s pop-up shop is back

Baylee Martin | staff writer

04/08/2021

I scream, you scream, we all scream for… Millie’s! With the spring semester winding down and the temperatures rising up, what better way to treat yourself than with ice cream from the local ice creamery Millie’s pop-up that is back on the second floor of the Student Union for the remainder of April!

The Millie’s pop-up shop opened on Tuesday, April 6, and is open every day from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Students are able to use their Meal Plan Flex, PLUS, cash and credit to purchase a wide variety of flavors, including Chad’s Vanilla, Best Chocolate, Coffee Break, Pistachio, Lavender and Cookies and Cream. Vegan options are available in Dairy-Free Mango and DairyFree Brownie Batter as well.

Last year, Millie’s owner Lauren Towsend was thrilled to bring the pop-up back to Duquesne after its debut on campus in 2019, and this excitement is still there today.

“Duquesne is a very special place – the students, faculty and employees are second to none,” Towsend said. “And we’d really like to bring some joy to the campus community during these difficult times.”

Millie’s began in the kitchen of Chad and Lauren Townsend and has since expanded to shops in four brick and mortar retail locations in Shadyside, Market Square, The University of Pittsburgh and Lawrenceville, as well as two kiosk locations at My Goodness Market in Regent Square and Nemacolin Woodlands Resort.

Millie’s now finds itself in the heart of Duquesne University for the third year in a row as a pop-up shop. Finals are quickly approaching, and students are appreciative of this nice surprise.

Sophomore Nicole Park said she has had a heavy workload this semester and is overly excited about having Millie’s ice cream available in just a short walk across campus.

“It’s a nice stress reliever, especially since the semester is coming to an end and work is piling up,” Park said.

Lindsay Steeber, who is also a sophomore this year, is looking forward to having new options for the remainder of the semester.

“It’s nice to have something different on campus to treat yourself to as finals are approaching,” said Steeber.

Millie’s works directly with local dairy, egg and produce purveyors in Pennsylvania to support their belief that “the best things in life are real: real relationships, real ingredients.”

Nursing student Megan Joyce is appreciative of the inclusivity of the options Millie’s has to offer for students with dietary restrictions. Nursing students do not have wellness days off, so Joyce is happy that she can have her favorite treat on stressful days, while also supporting a local business.

“I like how Millie’s has options for students with dietary restrictions, like their dairy-free brownie batter, so it’s inclusive to a lot of people,” Joyce said. “It’s also nice to support a local business that gives back to the community.”

Millie’s is now hiring, and interested students can direct all inquiries to hello@millieshomemade.com