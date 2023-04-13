Visiting the box office this summer? Look for these new films

Emily Fritz | A&E Editor

Whether you’re graduating in May, working on an internship or other job, taking courses or relaxing this summer, there is a highly anticipated line-up of new movies scheduled to hit the silver screen.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The newest installation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), directed by James Gunn, arrives in theaters on May 5. Fans have already been theorizing about cast changes and character deaths since the release of the promotional materials and posters for the film.

Fool’s Paradise

One of the few original films expected to debut this summer on May 12, it stars Charlie Day, Jason Bateman and Jason Sudeikis. This satirical comedy follows a man recently released from a mental health facility and pushed into the spotlight by a desperate publicist.

The Little Mermaid

The long anticipated live-action remake of the 1989 classic is expected to arrive on May 26. Racially charged criticism has plagued the film since the casting of Halle Bailey as the title character. The bigger question is: will Disney be able to convincingly produce underwater scenes in a live-action reboot?

Asteroid City

Tom Hanks, Maya Hawke, Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson star in this sci-fi romantic comedy set in the 1950s. Coming to theaters on June 23, “Asteroid City” is based on a story by Anderson and Roman Coppola and follow the transformative events that take place during the Junior Stargazer convention.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

The fifth installment of the “Indiana Jones” franchise is expected to hit the big screen on June 30 of this year, as Harrison Ford reprises his role from the 1980s, alongside newcomers Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Boyd Holbrook.

Barbie

The plot of the Mattel-funded film has been largely safeguarded despite the overwhelming hype surrounding its premiere on July 21. “To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken,” according to IMDb. Ryan Gosling is costar to Margot Robbie.

Ashoka

The “Star Wars” saga continues as Lucas Films Ltd. launches their newest series on Disney+. While this series is not your traditional film, fans of the franchise will be excited to dive deeper into one of their favorite characters, originally featured in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

The Marvels

A triple threat is coming to the MCU on July 28 as fans watch Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani.) The three heroines find their powers entangled and must work together to save the universe.

Blue Beetle

In a parallel to the MCU’s “Moon Knight,” DC Comics is introducing Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) as one of the first Hispanic superheros to headline their own movie. The film is expected in theaters on August 18. Bruna Marquezine, Harvey Guillen and George Lopez will star alongside Maridueña.