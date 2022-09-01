VMAs showcase big surprises for music fans

Mia Lubrani | Staff Writer

Sept. 1, 2022

From songs, performances, outfits and awards to endless drama, the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) always seem to exceed expectations. The VMAs happen every year to celebrate the top songs and upcoming artists; this year, the VMAs shocked fans once again on its 41st anniversary on Sunday.

Endless talents were showcased Sunday as Taylor Swift made a new music announcement, Nicki Minaj won Video Vanguard, Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance and Yung Gravy kissed Addison Rae’s mom.

Taylor took the win as she gave a beautiful performance of “Lover” and won the award for Video of the Year with her “All Too Well (10-Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) Short Film.” Swift also announced in her acceptance speech that her new album, “Midnight,” comes out Oct. 21.

To provide some background to the Taylor Swift excitement, it has been 13 years since her interruption by Kanye West at the 2009 VMAs, where West told the audience that Beyonce deserved the award over her. Recently, Taylor has been releasing “Easter eggs,” which hint to the re-releases of her previous albums. Her silver outfit hinted at an outfit from her “Reputation” album “Look What You Made Me Do” music video.

Most skeptics thought that her new album would be a re-recording of one of her most iconic albums, “Reputation.” Many thought that because of the 13 year anniversary of her interruption on stage, Swift would be releasing “Reputation,” which featured the 2016 drama with previously married Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Instead of the assumed album, Taylor announced that a completely new album, “Midnight,” would be released this October. Taylor and her team most likely provided false hints to keep fans on their toes and further feed the rhetoric that Taylor is always one step ahead of her fans. No one knows what “Midnight” will focus on or if “Reputation” is still a futuristic goal, but it can be assumed all Swifties will be more than happy to accept both albums and more.

Taylor Swift was not the only surprise as Nicki Minaj warmed hearts and captivated fans. Minaj performed “Super Freaky Girl,” “Anaconda,” “Monster” and other favorites. She also accepted her Video Vanguard award with a long, emotional, funny and spontaneous speech.

Fergie also surprised fans for the first time in years as she performed “First Class” and “Glamorous” alongside Jack Harlow. Her classics were able to get everyone on their feet to sing along. Jack Harlow also won Best Collaboration with Lil Nas X. Their acceptance speech pointed attention toward Lil Nas X, as Harlow highlighted his major creative skills.

Red Hot Chili Peppers offered a unique performance once again as they took to the stage with their guitars. They sang one of their hit songs, “Can’t Stop,” and a newer song, “Black Summer.” Their speech was heartwarming and unexpected, as pink-haired bassist Flea got the microphone to spread the love.

Flea’s Best Rock Award acceptance speech goes as follows:

“To my bandmates: I love you so much. To my wife, Melody, I love you. To my children, Sonny and Clara, I love you. To everyone of you out there watching on TV in here, I love you. I love cockroaches and dirt and trees and every human being and fish. And deer and deer antlers and birds and sky and love. And everything that isn’t love is cowardice. I love you. Thank you so much for your support.”

Bad Bunny amazed everyone as he performed remotely from Yankee Stadium. He incited major Twitter discussions when he kissed male and female dancers as he sang his hit song, “Tití Me Pregunto.”

Also interesting to note is that Sheri Easterling, Addison Rae’s mom, was Yung Gravy’s date. Yung Gravy is known for liking older women and is often joked about on TikTok. Sheri and Yung Gravy also shared a few kisses and intimate moments during the award show.

Some of the disappointing performances are equally important to note.

Fans were disappointed when Snoop Dogg and Eminem performed “From the D 2 the LBC” as Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs. The song was played as a music video for the audience rather than the typical live performance. Their cartoon apes rapped inside a large pinball machine and spider web until the rappers “woke up” on stage and finished the song.

Lastly, Johnny Depp made an appearance in hologram form. As a life size signature VMA astronaut trophy, Johnny Depp’s hologram was portrayed in the face of the helmet. He popped in to crack a few jokes after some commercial breaks.

Depp said he made an apperance because he “needed the money,” but some surmise that it is his comical ease back into the spotlight.