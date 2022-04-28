Waste is Wack

April 28, 2022 The Duquesne Duke Features Comments Off on Waste is Wack
Emma Polen | features editor. Kayla Brennan, from Ecology Club, paints a canvas bag at Waste is Wack.

by Nicholas Zotos | staff writer

April 28, 2022

Taking full advantage of the sun last Friday, students crowded Academic Walk to celebrate Earth Day and to participate in events honoring our planet. 

“We are here to celebrate our annual Earth Day event called Waste is Wack. The activities were hosted by Evergreen Environmental Club. The whole point of the festivities is to promote sustainability and awareness about the state of our planet,” said Rebecca Ulinski, Evergreen executive board member and sophomore psychology major. 

There were many activities promoting  ways to reduce waste on-campus including an organic body scrub station, tote bag painting, and even Earth Day trivia. Each activity was unique and offered an immersive way for students to participate in creating a more conservation friendly environment. 

“The body scrub station promotes the elimination of excess waste from non-organic beauty products. Most people do not realize how much self-care products hurt our environment,” said Victoria Kapfer, a junior secondary English Education major. “The other events like the tote bags are a fun way to help reduce plastic, and the trivia educates others about waste and sustainability.” 

The annual Waste is Wack celebration boasted approximately 30 volunteers with over 200 students participating throughout the day. Multiple clubs were involved including Painter’s Society, Kappa Delta Epsilon (KDE), a professional educational fraternity and the hosting club Evergreen. 

In attendance also was Duquesne’s Center for Environmental Research and Education (CERE) with a clothing swap drive that encouraged students to donate old clothes instead of just throwing them away, according to Brianna Marks, a master’s student in the Bayer School of Natural and Environmental Sciences. Students were motivated to participate with the drive at the Waste is Wack event with a raffle for Hydro Flasks. 

“By donating clothes we aim to promote sustainability and recycling. All the clothes we gather will be given to St. Vincent de Paul charity here in Pittsburgh,” Marks  said.. 

Anyone looking to promote sustainability or get more involved on campus regarding conservation is encouraged to join Evergreen Environmental Club. The club is open to all majors and engages in many conservation friendly and educational events throughout the semester. Evergreen is partnering with Duquesne groundskeepers staff to plant trees Saturday, April 30, at 1 p.m. on campus. Community members interested in participating can contact evergreenduq@gmail.com for more information. 

“I think today was a success. Students look happy and enjoy the activities. I always like celebrating Earth Day because it reminds me of all the world has to offer,” Ulinski said. 

Related Articles

No Picture
Opinions

Staff Editorial: Protecting the planet beyond Earth Day

April 23, 2014 The Duquesne Duke Opinions Comments Off on Staff Editorial: Protecting the planet beyond Earth Day

By Duke Staff April 22 was Earth Day, an annual event celebrated around the globe that places an emphasis on the protection of our great planet. Since the ‘70s, it’s been commonplace for individuals to […]

Features

Duquesne students tackle Earth Day & climate change

April 28, 2022 The Duquesne Duke Features Comments Off on Duquesne students tackle Earth Day & climate change

by Emma Polen | features editor April 28, 2022 This Earth Day, about 50 Pittsburgh youth took to the streets to express their concern about the environment as well as other calls for justice in […]

Features

Beyond Earth Day: Duquesne goes green all year, on campus and in the community

April 22, 2015 The Duquesne Duke Features, Misc. Comments Off on Beyond Earth Day: Duquesne goes green all year, on campus and in the community

By: Lauren Zawatski | The Duquesne Duke As Earth Day comes and goes once more, the task of “going green” and keeping planet Earth healthy and sustainable continues to be celebrated. Duquesne does its part […]