Why we chose appreciation for this issue

The Duquesne Duke | Editorial Staff

Oct. 20, 2022

All too often, we become so consumed by the stresses and anxieties of life that we don’t take the time to appreciate the simple pleasures that life has to offer.

As an entire staff, we at The Duke wanted to take a week to stop and focus on the unsung heroes of the Duquesne community that are worth appreciating. With a diverse body of students, faculty and staff, we wanted to spotlight and exemplify an array of people that call Duquesne University home in some form or fashion.

Fresh off a week in which midterm exams and projects occupied the minds of many, it can be hard to stop and see the bigger picture. For some, graduation and the uncertainties about what is next are overwhelming. For some, the stresses of balancing the many responsibilities that come with college life are still at the forefront.

In this issue, however, we hope you’ll take the opportunity to stop and appreciate some of the best Duquesne has to offer. Whether that’s a coach, a professor or a counselor, this university holds an important place in the hearts of many people who strive to make it a better place with each day.

While we’ve still covered the news that could be found in a standard issue, we felt it necessary to stop and take a moment to applaud those who work tirelessly to make the campus community an ideal place to work and live.

In a world that seemingly becomes more divisive everyday, it’s crucial to recognize that there are still good people in this world.

At a time where many are consumed by negativity and polarization, stop and take a moment to appreciate those individuals that are consistently looking to find ways to make the Duquesne campus a better place.