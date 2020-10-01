AAUP demand Shank’s reinstatement

Citing due process rights and academic freedom, the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) wrote a letter to Duquesne President Ken Gormley Sunday asking for suspended education professor Gary Shank to be reinstated at the university.

Shank, a tenured education professor at Duquesne since 1997, was suspended from the university Sept. 11 after using the N-word during a lecture. In a recorded video that gained traction on social media, Shank tells his Educational Psychology class over Zoom that he is giving them “permission” to use the word in a “pedagogical sense.” Duquesne has given him an ultimatum — resign, or face dismissal. His attorney, Warner Mariani, said that Shank has no intention to resign.

Following the lecture, Shank wrote an email to the class with the subject line, “my most sincere apology.” School of Education dean Gretchen Generett sent a letter to students within moments of learning about the incident, writing, “[T]o be clear, I believe that there is never a time, pedagogically or otherwise, for a professor to create a hostile learning environment.”

AAUP’s letter, written by Gregory Scholtz, director of AAUP’s department of academic freedom, tenure and governance, cites academic freedom statements from their organization, along with policies from Duquesne’s faculty handbook.

Scholtz quoted an AAUP statement in the letter, “An institution of higher learning fails to fulfill its mission if it asserts the power to proscribe ideas — and racial or ethnic slurs, sexist epithets, or homophobic insults almost always express ideas, however repugnant. Indeed, by proscribing any ideas, a university sets an ex- ample that profoundly disserves its academic mission.”