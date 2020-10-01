Duquesne Technology Lab explores blockchain and AI

“The technology and secured platforms will be unitized in industries like healthcare, business, music/arts, and many more as people begin to become more aware,” Mueller said.

According to Adebimpe, in the world of healthcare, blockchain technology could help give patients greater access to their medical data and allow for doctors to securely share patient information across a much larger network of practitioners.

Adebimpe also believes blockchain technology could change the way Americans vote in the coming years.

“Eventually, we will be able to vote digitally on these immutable ledgers so there’s full transparency and quick election results,” Adebimpe said.

These changes, Adebimpe noted, will only be accelerated due to the pandemic. This technology could become more mainstream as Americans move to a cashless society to avoid the transmission of COVID-19 through paper money. This technology has also been used to help hospitals communicate with each other and institute contact tracing protocols, according to Adebimpe.

“Our world has gotten so complex,” Adebimpe said. “Government and big institutions can’t fix the problems we face today.”

Adebimpe thinks the decentralized, unregulated aspects of blockchain could help remedy some of the global problems that are “too big” for large, established financial institutions and even major world governments.