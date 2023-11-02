AI – how do we use it ethically?

Naomi Girson | Staff Writer

As technology continues to evolve quicker than we can anticipate Duquesne continues the conversation of how to create a code of ethics for artificial intelligence’s place on college campuses.

To keep up with the change Duquesne is hosting a Tech Ethics Symposium with pre-conference discussions on Nov. 9 and a conference and poster competition on Nov. 10 in the Power Center Ballroom.

Artificial intelligence is a huge part of tech evolution, and to be ready for the ever changing technology, there is a push for people to be well informed as individuals and as a university.

For many individuals attending college currently they started their technology journeys in elementary or middle school, coveting flip phones as the prized possessions in their lives. Now, we carry oodles of technology, in our backpacks and in our pockets.

With laptops, smartphones and headphones with us all the time we can do so much more with these devices than ever before.

The Grefenstette Center for Ethics in Science, Technology and Law is diving into ethics, with special emphasis on student participation and partnered with the Institute for Ethics and Integrity in Journalism and Media.

Empowerment, knowledge and understanding are the pillars of the symposium. Students attending should take these core values with them as they learn about the ethics of technology

John Slattery, the symposium director, said the event will help to see exactly how the rules have changed or been enhanced by the new introduction of AI.

“One of the exciting things this year we’re doing differently is really trying to emphasize the student participation in the symposium,” Slattery said. “This is highlighted by a special student panel in the afternoon, but even throughout all the other panels, we’re really sort of being intentional about not having these conversations be so high level if their just scholars talking to each other.”

Duquesne has not yet created much restriction or regulation regarding the use of AI in the classroom. Currently Duquesne’s code of ethics does not include anything about artificial intelligence, and the regulation of such technology, though a provost level committee is working through discussions to compromise on the best policy for the university, according to John Slattery, director of symposium. The symposium will help Duquesne officials and students learn how to handle AI on campus and how to keep classwork ethical with all of the new technological advancements.

Freshman Ava Shaffer, a nursing major, said that many people use AI programs like ChatGPT to complete assignments, however she thinks it’s morally wrong and has personally never used it for her schoolwork.

Shaffers viewpoint on the ethics of AI in education is one that may reflect the values that the symposium will discuss.

At this event, students and faculty will learn more about the ethics behind AI, through a plethora of informed speakers covering topics like how AI is changing the world and healthcare, AI’s effect on education in Pittsburgh, and how faith plays a role. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate and listen to engaging discussions from student and faculty opinions, as well as get to see and use the new versions of AI.

To register students should go to https://form.jotform.com/222543953873060 and can opt in-person seat or tune in virtually to hear the discussions