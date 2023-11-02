Photo Story: Event provides awareness of domestic violence “Chalk It Up”

Duquesne’s Title IX Sexual Misconduct Prevention Office hosted an artistic event “Chalk It Up,” for students to show support for survivors and spread awareness of domestic violence. People gathered on the side of the Student Union where Title IX faculty encouraged students to write thoughtful words and messages for people who have dealt with domestic violence.

This event was one of several events Title IX held in honor of October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence “On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. During one year, this equates to more than 10 million women and men.”

– Megan Trotter