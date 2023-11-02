Photo Story: Event provides awareness of domestic violence “Chalk It Up”

November 2, 2023 The Duquesne Duke News Comments Off on Photo Story: Event provides awareness of domestic violence “Chalk It Up”
Duquesne’s Title IX Sexual Misconduct Prevention Office hosted an artistic event “Chalk It Up,” for students to show support for survivors and spread awareness of domestic violence. People gathered on the side of the Student Union where Title IX faculty encouraged students to write thoughtful words and messages for people who have dealt with domestic violence.
This event was one of several events Title IX held in honor of October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence “On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. During one year, this equates to more than 10 million women and men.”
– Megan Trotter
Photos by Brentaro Yamane| Multimedia Editor
Alicia Simpson, the Title IX Coordinator and Director of Sexual Misconduct Prevention & Response at Duquesne, took some time to write a message as well after seeing other students write on the wall earlier in the day. She has served in this position for over two years.
Different colored pieces of chalk were given out to students who wanted to write thoughtful and caring messages to people who have dealt with domestic violence and who wanted to provide awareness.
Duquesne men’s soccer players Jack Jennings (left) and Chris Philibin (right) stopped by the union to join other Duquesne students in writing positive messages on the wall to help spread awareness and prevent domestic violence.
Ryan Sabolcik watches student Alice Kuncil write a message on the wall. Kuncil was playing frisbee with a class outside the front lawn of College Hall when the chalk caught her eye.