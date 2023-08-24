Back in the Bluff: Something for everyone in the Steel City

Emily Fritz | A&E Editor

The 412 is buzzing with life as Duquesne kickstarts fall semester 2023. Our gorgeous city is chalk full of things to do before we get too caught up in classes. Regardless of your niche, the Steel City has something for you.

For the Adventurer

Frick Park has been dubbed “Mac Miller’s Blue Slide Playground” since the debut of his music career in 2011 and his tragic death in 2018. As an interactive landmark in Pittsburgh, it is sure to be a well-loved area for the children-at-heart. The park belongs to The Pittsburgh Parks Conservatory.

For the Homebody

Feeling intimidated by the city? A great way to go beyond the campus bubble is by visiting Market Square. This little haven is home to several restaurants, shops, spas, gyms and programs that combine the comfort of home with the history of Pittsburgh.

For the Crafter

Moon & Yarn, a brand-new fiber craft store has just opened at 1022 Perry Highway. From weaving, spinning, knitting and crochet, to needle felting and punch needling, this shop boasts a cozy atmosphere spilling over the brim with material to fuel your crafting and perhaps introduce you to something new!

For the Foodie

South Side recently welcomed a new restaurant on East Carson Street.: Essence Cafe. This location is praised for being vegetarian-friendly, following farm-to-table philosophy and local sustainability. The menu features African inspirations to be enjoyed by all.

For the ‘Gram

Bringing an overwhelming dose of color to 1501 Arch St. is Randyland: an open air art location. Randy Gilson, founder and owner of the ever-evolving art exhibit, rotates through a vibrant variety of creative installations. Be sure to wear something just as bright and bubbly to interact with your favorite pieces!

For the Music Lover

While Stage AE and Acrisure Stadium are long-time favorites when it comes to music venues, the Roxian Theatre on Chartiers Avenue and Thunderbird Cafe on Butler Street provide more affordable music events. From “Tegan & Sara” to Sir Chloe, every genre is honored.

For the Theater Kid

An exciting Broadway line-up is scheduled for the 2023-2024 season featuring “Moulin Rouge,” “The Wiz,” “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “The Book of Mormon,” and “Mamma Mia!” Expected this Oct. is the 48th Anniversary Spectacular of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” with a live shadow cast and audience participation!

For the Flower Child

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is one of the few places in full-bloom year round in Western Pennsylvania. While a lone nature walk here proves good for the soul, the gardens also bring a new layer of rejuvenation to fashion and boutique shopping with the inclusion of their buds.

For the Movie Junkie

Alongside the city’s rooftop cinema scene and retro movie nights, historian John Schalcosky is offering a guided Burgh Bus Tour that highlights Pittsburgh’s infamous filming locations and history. This backstage preview begins on Penn Avenue will go beyond your typical movie date.