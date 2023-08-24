The Hitchhiker’s Guide to Pittsburgh’s Best Markets

Emily Fritz | A&E Editor

Before the summer sun wanes away and the Bluff transitions from the coolness of autumn to the unfathomable frost of the winter, we encourage you to take advantage of the Burgh’s many remaining and upcoming opportunities to waltz through the city and support local artists, vendors and craftspeople at these market locations and events.

Bloomfield Saturday Market

A short four miles away from campus in the heart of Bloomfield are the remaining months of the Saturday Market. You’ll find the typical produce, cheese and prepared foods alongside some more unique finds like coffee and hummus.

With the market focusing primarily on locally grown, produced, and crafted items, Bloomfield also offers an opportunity for newcomers to host their own booth three times without charge. So if you’ve been meaning to grow that Etsy business or share your unique creations, 5050 Liberty Ave. is the place for you! Admission and on-street parking is free.

Carnegie Farmers’ Market

Every Sunday from noon to 3 p.m., Carnegie Borough invites Pittsburghers to enjoy an afternoon full of food, fellowship and music. Explicitly promoting animal welfare, East Main is full of compassionate locals who craft their products with everyone in mind, including our animal companions.

Following the last August market, the Sept. 10 market will double as a literature festival for those looking to find their next pleasure read. During the festival will be music from David Powell.

City of Pittsburgh Farmers’ Market

Aside from the City of Pittsburgh Farmers’ Market offering multiple locations on rotation between Squirrel Hill, East End, Carrick and North Side, the market is one of few to accept food stamps (SNAP) in addition to debit and credit cards.

In association with Just Harvest’s Fresh Access program, market goers can receive an additional $2 of spending power on local produce for every $5 spent using food stamps. Weekly days and time vary by location.

Lawrenceville Farmers’ Market

Lawrencville hosts an accessible and health-conscious farmers’ market, rain or shine, on Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Accommodating the high-risk population of Pittsburgh, masking is required from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Lawrenceville holds a primary focus for breaking down barriers between healthy, organic, local food and older and low-income adults who struggle with food insecurity, including the student population. Volunteer opportunities are also available.

Market Square Downtown Farmers’ Market

Closest to campus is the Market Square Farmers Market every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Small batches of creative foods from local artisans include 1:11 Juice Bar, Calla dba Chocolate and unique popcorn creations from Ekernally Yours.

Other local products come from Pisarcik Flower Farm, EmTree Bath and Body and Amazing Books & Records for those looking beyond fresh produce. Musical talents from Gabriella Salvucci will be featured Aug. 31.

Market Square Night Market

Opposite the standard time for Market Square’s Downtown Farmers Market is the Friday and Saturday evenings from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Contrary to the popular market products, the night market features clothing, furniture and candles in addition to goods catered to weekly themes.

MCG Jazz intends to sponsor a musical performance by Norside Organ Trio on Aug. 26.

Neighborhood Flea 2023

The fifth season of the Flea has arrived and more than 100 sellers are flocking from the greater Pittsburgh area to share their vintage goods, collections, small batch food items, handmade products, bath and body products and many more. Neighborhood Flea brings in food trucks, local service providers and DJs to entertain guests.

While admission for this market is free, parking is $5 at either The Hive or The Hub.