BOGO Bookstore is back-in-action in the Atrium

by Zachary Petroff | staff writer

April 7, 2022

The entrance to the PNC atrium has once again brought back the feeling of nostalgia as the Scholastic Book Fair returned for its spring buy one get one (BOGO) sale. The semi-annual event that has taken place at Duquesne University for around 20 years is giving students and faculty a chance to purchase books, posters, colored pens, bookmarks and other various trinkets reminiscent of the beloved youthful pastime.

“If you stand around and listen long enough, you’re going to hear students say things like ‘Oh my goodness, do you remember when…’ and it is always a positive memory. Whether they were readers or non-readers in school, it was always a positive memory,” Danielle Henzler, the Curriculum Center director, said.

Henzler, who has been with the Duquesne for 21 years, is excited to see the popularity of the make-shift book fair continue. It was almost a decade ago when many independent bookstores were closing, but this book fair shows that people still desire to have printed books.

“One of the things that blew me away was how many college kids were shopping for themselves. I kept hearing them say things like ‘Oh my goodness, I needed this, this week’.” Henzler said. “They’re buying books for themselves. Self-care can be in the form of getting a young adult book that they want to read, or if that’s in the form of a fuzzy pencil that makes them smile when they’re taking notes, I don’t think it matters. but I saw more of that than I have seen in 10 years.”

In order for one to qualify for the BOGO sale, customers are asked to either donate a children’s book or donate $1. At the conclusion of the sale the donated profits are used to buy books from the Scholastic Book Fair and donate them to the community.

Plans are being made to support August Wilson House in the Hill District in honor of August Wilson’s birthday.

Henzler said that this sale does not create a profit for Duquesne or the Curriculum Center “I’m doing it because I love books.”

While the Scholastic Book Fair centers around children and young adults there is a diverse enough selection for all ages and backgrounds.

“We’re selling a lot of books around refugees because of the Ukraine Crisis. We have more picture books and graphic novels about refugees and immigration. We’ve actually sold a lot of trinkets and gadgets. We have these multicolored pens that people really like to take their notes in different colors, ” student employee of the Curriculum Center, said Zoe Neft.

With the Easter holiday just around the corner the children’s book “Good Egg” and “Bad Seed” are popular titles. While “The Hate U Give” and “They Both Die at the End” have been popular young adult titles.

Posters of sports cars have been another popular item this season.

Sophomores and education majors Ireland Kennedy and Marissa Feeney are using the book fair to purchase books for their future classroom.

“Right now I’m looking for a book that teaches a lesson. I think it’s great that they have it here for future teachers to pick up,” Kennedy said.

The Scholastic Book fair will run until Friday April 8th. The hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.