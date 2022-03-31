Car Bazaar lines up in Forbes, Smithfield Garages near you

by Emma Polen | features editor

March 31, 2022

Car Bazaar, Pittsburgh’s annual parking garage flea market, is starting up for the 2022 season on Saturday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will run every Saturday through September – weather permitting – with exceptions for holiday weekends and April 30, the Pittsburgh Marathon.

The market will be held inside the Forbes and Smithfield Garages on 400 Cherry Way.

“Almost 100 vendors are expected with live music, and the addition of a dedicated vinyl section, all spread throughout a multi-level open-air space,” according to a news release from the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

“After a highly successful pilot in April 2021, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has found a new parking garage location to house its ‘ultimate’ Pittsburgh garage sale.”

Car Bazaar is a Pittsburgh twist on the beloved British “Car Boot” sale tradition,” the release said. “It predicts close to 100 makers, artists, retailers and people offering second-hand items, all selling goods from their car’s “boot,” or trunk, in Downtown Pittsburgh.”

Live music entertainment will be provided by a rotation of local performers. Saturday, April 2, will feature Freddye Stover, Pittsburgh’s Lady of Blues, who performs by her stage name: Miss Freddye.

Stover will play with one accompanying musician and bring about 20 blues songs to Bazaar browsers. The song list will include uplifting and fun originals, Stover said in an emailed statement.

The Lady of Blues played the Car Bazaar in its premiere year of 2021. “We loved it. We are glad to be back.” she said.

In addition to providing the entertainment, Stover is also looking forward to taking part in the Bazaar herself.

“It’s about supporting the vendors! I love meeting people. It’s a great event to socialize!” she said.

In addition to vendors, the Speckled Egg and the Pickled Chef will be out selling food at Car Bazaar. The Speckled Egg will bring fresh-made brunch foods and made-to-order craft cocktails. The Pickled Chef will bring along their signature grilled cheese sandwich for Bazaar-goers to try.

The Pickled Chef was started in the spring of 2014 by Chef Greg Andrews and family, according to Pickled Chef’s official website. Their gourmet grilled cheese was introduced in 2015, and has been a hit ever since, traveling with the business throughout marketplaces in the region.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership shared that the market is free for visitors and open to the public, with a limited number of discounted parking spots available at both the Forbes and Smithfield Garage and Allies Garage for $5.