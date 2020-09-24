Dannielle Brown speaks at another protest for son, “JB”

“I’m still here.”

These were the words Dannielle Brown, mother of Marquis Jaylen “JB” Brown, who fell to his death from the window of Brottier Hall in 2018, said Tuesday afternoon in a protest outside the Duquesne arch on Forbes Avenue.

“I’m here, and I’m not going nowhere,” Brown said. “I’m right here.”

Tuesday, Sept. 22 was Day 81 of her hunger strike in protest of how she believes Duquesne’s administration has improperly handled the loss of her son. Her demands include full access to the investigative reports into her son’s death, as well as an independent investigation, while also making body cameras, increased mental health crisis and de-escalation training mandatory for university police.

The university has said it’s attempt- ed to meet her demands by offering an in-person viewing of the files and ordering body cameras. Administra-tive officials said they tried to reach out to Brown’s attorney to review the files, but were unable to reach him.

On Tuesday, she noted that Duquesne is the only Spiritan university in the world, which means that they can set an example to be a leader.

“That means that you guys set a precedent, that means that you guys can stand up and make changes and laws, and reform, and I’m asking for a seat at the table,” Brown said. “I’m qualified; why won’t Duquesne invite me to the table? … Who do you think has initiated all of this reform? Jaylen Brown.”