PGH Fashion Week hits the virtual runway

Pittsburgh Fashion Week (PGH- FW), a combination of fashion and the arts from the city’s top designers and artists, is taking place this year in a new form due to the ongoing global pandemic.

The festival will take place from Monday, Sept. 21 through Friday, Sept. 25. Fashion Week will be taking place fully online with different events each day including short films and podcasts.

This combination of fashion and the arts will be displayed using innovative methods as this year the Pittsburgh Fashion Week Film Festival premieres for the first time in conjunction with PGHFW.

In addition to the film festival, each morning starts with a podcast related to the fashion industry followed by video premieres in the afternoon and evening, as well as panel discussions being conducted throughout the week. Many of the videos include run- way shows from years past and music performances from local artists.

This virtual event will help many designers and artists to get their names and work out into the world as PGH- FW partners with multiple other fashion weeks across the country in cities such as Nashville, Columbus and Baltimore. The goal is to promote growing fashion communities in each city and