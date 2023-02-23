DU alum Owens makes XFL debut

Luke Henne | Editor-in-Chief

Feb. 23, 2023

Garrett Owens, a former standout running back on the Duquesne football team, made his XFL debut on Saturday as a member of the Houston Roughnecks.

The Roughnecks defeated the Orlando Guardians 33-12 at TDECU Stadium in Houston in what was the season opener for both squads. Owens didn’t have any rushes, but did have one target in the victory.

Owens, who spent the Spring 2021 and Fall 2021 seasons at Duquesne as a graduate student after transferring from Mercyhurst, rushed for 1,041 yards and 10 touchdowns in 15 games with the Dukes.

He showed off his versatility, also catching 33 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns in his two years at Duquesne.

Owens, a native of North East, Pa., was selected in the second round (ninth overall) of the XFL Draft in November.

The Roughnecks, guided by former NFL head coach Wade Phillips, return to action on Sunday at 7 p.m., when they host the Arlington Renegades. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN2.