Pitt, RMU secure conference wins

Luke Henne | Editor-in-Chief

Feb. 23, 2023

Things are looking promising for Pittsburgh’s other Division I men’s basketball teams as March approaches.

Pittsburgh (20-8, 13-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) defeated Georgia Tech (11-17, 3-14) 76-68 at home on Tuesday, securing its first 20-win season since 2015-16.

With three regular-season games to go, the Panthers are currently projected as a No. 9 seed in ESPN insider Joe Lunardi’s “Bracketology.”

Robert Morris (15-15, 10-9 Horizon League) captured its fourth-straight win with an 83-64 dismantling of conference leader Youngstown State at home on Tuesday.

With the victory, the Colonials clinched at least a home game in the first round of the conference tournament, which begins Tuesday. A road win against IUPUI (4-25, 1-17) on Thursday, plus some help, could allow Robert Morris to earn a first-round bye in the league’s tournament.