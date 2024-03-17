Dukes’ victory is for the entire Duquesne Community

Spencer Thomas | sports editor

The last time Duquesne basketball put on their dancing shoes, the footwear in style would have been something like Chuck Taylor’s or Converses. Now, they’ll go dancing in whatever they want.

Duquesne defeated the VCU Rams 57-51 on Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn to win the Atlantic-10 Conference Championship and clinch a spot in March Madness. It’s their first time in the NCAA Tournament since 1977.

The victory ensures that Duquesne’s greatest nights will have two generations of Dambrot’s attached to them. Head Coach Keith Dambrot’s father, Sid, played at Duquesne in the 1950s, reaching the NIT championship game. He remained close to the school long after, telling his son that he wanted to be buried in his letterman jacket. In his introductory press conference seven years ago, Dambrot said that this connection to Duquesne is what drew him to the Bluff.

“If he wants to wear his letter sweater into his casket, then I have to resurrect Duquesne basketball before I die,” he said. “Or I’m going to die trying and wear my letter jacket into that thing.”

Safe to say the resurrection is complete.

All week, Duquesne fans spouted off with those they wanted to win a championship for. Some said Ray Goss, Duquesne play-by-play radio announcer, who is the longest tenured in his position in all of college basketball.

Others said Sid Dambrot, who now has a case for the greatest and longest-lasting legacy for basketball on the Bluff. Or Tre Williams, the joint-longest-tenured player on the team who may have had his college career ended with a shoulder injury versus Dayton on Thursday night.

In truth, Duquesne won for Williams. They won for Goss and Sid Dambrot, too. They won for every member of the Duquesne community – the students who gathered for a watch party in Cooper Fieldhouse or descended on Brooklyn with class rings on their fingers and hope in their hearts. They won for everyone who experienced 47 years of disappointment and those who stepped foot last August to see history being made.

Later this evening, Duquesne will find out who and where they will play in the opening round, a game they will enter as massive underdogs.

Despite the program itself being inexperienced in March, Duquesne features several people with tournament experience.

At the University of Akron, Dambrot made the NCAA Tournament three times with victories in the Mid-American Conference Championship. Dambrot was finishing high school in Ohio the last time Duquesne was in the big dance.

Associate Head Coach Dru Joyce won the Horizon League in 2021 as an assistant with Cleveland State, before the Vikings fell to Final Four-bound Houston in the first round.

Twin brothers Fousseyni and Hassan Drame made it all the way to the Elite 8 with Saint Peter’s in 2022, and Dambrot said the two spoke to the team prior to their departure for Brooklyn on Tuesday.

However, it is starting guard Jimmy Clark III who has had the most success in championship environments, albeit not at the Division-I level. In 2022, his Northwest Florida State College team won the Junior College National Championship, a run he credits to his composure, even today.

“It helped me learn what it takes to win at a high level,” he said. “You can see how connected as a group you have to be as a team to win at that level and at that magnitude.”

However, by the end of this week, every single member of the Duquesne program will have had some level of tournament experience. It’s something that Dambrot recognizes as a significant moment for everyone.

“It’s something that you can never get taken away from you,” he said.