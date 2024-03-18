TICKET PUNCHED

NEW YORK– For the first time in 47 years, Duquesne is going to March Madness.

In a game that came down to the wire, the Dukes defeated the Virginia Commonwealth Rams, 57-51, to win the Atlantic-10 Conference Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Duquesne had a lights-out performance in the first half. After the Rams scored the first basket of the game, the Dukes never looked back. Like clockwork, Dae Dae Grant exploded first half. Fousseyni Drame scored four points, but contributed five rebounds. All nine Dukes that played in the first half scored and they Dukes saw their largest lead in the game, 36-18, with a little over a minute left in the first half.

However, VCU finally got shots to start falling, and climbed back in the second half.

2:57 into the second quarter, red and blue confetti prematurely fell from the ceiling of the Barclays Center– which seemed to have been a temporary bad omen for the Dukes. From 19:28 to 10:56, the Dukes were outscored 11-0, blowing their double-digit lead in the process.

The Rams were able to capitalize off of a cold shooting spell from the Dukes, going on a 10-0 run for 6:34 during the back-end of the game. Senior guard Joe Bamisile led the offensive explosion, scoring 20 points.

It was a similar pattern to the Dukes quarterfinal win over Dayton, but once again, Duquesne regained control after their early lead disappeared.

“I just try to stay the course, just like I did all year,” Dambrot said. “Again, I’m fairly experienced, so I just try to stay calm because they’re going to feed off of your anxiety or your calmness.”

While the Dukes were able to mostly contain Rams guard Max Shulga. Shulga, a senior, was relatively quiet against the Dukes, scoring five points– well off from his 14.6 average. Shulga did have a breakthrough towards the end of the game, though: he scored a jumper to pull VCU within six with a little under four minutes left. With 1:45 left in the game, Shulga stole the ball; after driving the ball down the court to Bamisile, Dae Dae Grant was called for a foul against Bamisile, who made both of his free throws.

“First, I’m just going to give props– Shulga is a great player,” Grant said, “He’s a good guard.”

Although Bamisile’s two free throws helped cut the Rams deficit down, Duquesne was able to draw fouls that sent them to the free-throw line: in the span of the last 7:30 of the game the Rams combined for seven fouls that sent six different Dukes to the line. David Dixon, Kareem Rozier, Fousseyni Drame, and Jimmy Clark III made both of their free throws. Clark saw two fouls called in his favor, with the first one called with 21 seconds left, and the second called with one second left. Clark ultimately sealed the deal for the Dukes at the one second mark, as his two free throws were the final points scored in the tournament, resulting in a 57-51 win.

Jakub Necas also enjoyed a terrific game and tournament. Necas hit a three-point jumper with 4:35 left, which was a pivotal moment to a consistently close second half.

Dambrot highly praised the freshman and his development this season.

“He’s just scratching the surface,” he said. “His work ethic is second-to-none.”

As Dambrot praised his players, his players had nothing but glowing comments in return.

“He can be straightforward with us,” Grant said. “And everybody can’t get that from a player/coach standpoint.”

“It’s definitely good to have a coach to be able to tell you what is straightforward and straight to the point so you can make an effort to fix it,” Clark said. “I love him, man.”

Dambrot’s response?

“I love you, too.”

The Duquesne Dukes will now take on the Brigham Young Cougars in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday in Omaha, Nebraska. Tip-off is slated for 12:40 pm.