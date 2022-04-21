Duquesne to add three sports

by Luke Henne | sports editor

April 23, 2022

Duquesne announced in a release Tuesday that the university plans to add three varsity sports by fall 2024: women’s acrobatics and tumbling, women’s golf and women’s triathlon.

In the release, Vice President of Athletics Dave Harper said, “Duquesne is strongly committed to achieving both the letter and spirit of Title IX in regard to opportunities for student athletes.

“ … Besides creating more opportunity, the sport additions also will support an overall enrollment strategy of growing the undergraduate population with highly-qualified students with strong leadership skills.”

The target date for the launch of the women’s triathlon program is fall 2023, while women’s acrobatics and tumbling and women’s golf are tentatively set to begin competing in fall 2024.

“Adding these three new sports provides yet more opportunities for top-notch students to find their way to Duquesne and to benefit from our distinctive, future-focused educational offerings…,” Duquesne University President Ken Gormley said in the release.