Duquesne women’s soccer starts season with two-goal victory

August 26, 2021 The Duquesne Duke M/W Soccer, Sports Comments Off on Duquesne women’s soccer starts season with two-goal victory
Courtesy of Duquesne Athletics

Luke Henne | Sports Editor

Aug. 26, 2021

After a spring 2021 campaign that saw the Duquesne women’s soccer team win just one of its first seven games, it was essential to start the fall season on the right note.

The Dukes did just that, besting Saint Francis (Pa.) by a 3-1 score in a non-conference meeting at Rooney Field on Sunday afternoon.

The win marked Duquesne’s first in a season-opening game since 2015, when they defeated crosstown rival Robert Morris.

Emma Bundy, who scored once during last season’s freshman campaign, got the scoring started for Duquesne in the 21st minute. Karley Steinher added to the Dukes’ lead with a 39th-minute tally, scoring the eventual game-winning goal in her first contest at the collegiate level.

Hannah Nguyen, who was held off the scoresheet despite playing in all nine games last season, assisted on both first-half goals.

Coming off of an 8-0 loss at Clemson on Aug. 19, Saint Francis was able to keep Sunday’s contest close despite trailing by two at the break.

Less than a minute into the second frame, Danielle Goedhart scored to cut Duquesne’s lead in half. The swing of momentum did not last long, however.

SFU’s Lauren Pyle committed a foul in the 63rd minute, leading to a penalty kick and what would turn out to be the game’s final goal from Duquesne’s Ashley Rodriguez.

Despite the scorching heat, five of the Dukes’ 10 starters locked in and played all 90 minutes.

Goalkeeper Megan Virgin, who ranked third in the Atlantic 10 Conference with 5.10 saves per game last season, made three saves in the win.

Duquesne outshot Saint Francis by a 19-6 mark (12-4 in shots on goal). Jaimi Araujo led the Dukes with seven shots (five on goal).

The Dukes will seek to start this season the same way they ended last season: by winning two consecutive games. They’ll get the chance to achieve that feat when they host Valparaiso at Rooney Field Friday evening.

Related Articles

Sports

Women’s soccer draws against UB in home opener

September 3, 2014 The Duquesne Duke Sports Comments Off on Women’s soccer draws against UB in home opener

Joey Sykes | The Duquesne Duke The Duquesne women’s soccer team is now 1-1-1 after tying the University of Buffalo Bulls 0-0 in the squad’s regular season home opener at Rooney Field on Friday night. […]

Sports

Dukes take charge in overtime thriller

October 24, 2013 The Duquesne Duke Sports Comments Off on Dukes take charge in overtime thriller

Addie Smith | Sports Editor In front of a small but loud crowd, the Duquesne men’s soccer team pulled out a comeback win against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies 4-3 in overtime on Saturday night at […]

No Picture
Sports

Women’s soccer misses chances against La Salle

October 31, 2013 The Duquesne Duke Sports Comments Off on Women’s soccer misses chances against La Salle

Joey Sykes | The Duquesne Duke The last home game of the season for the Duquesne Dukes women’s soccer team was a bittersweet one with an emphasis on the “bitter”. The Dukes were unable to […]