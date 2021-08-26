Duquesne women’s soccer starts season with two-goal victory

Luke Henne | Sports Editor

Aug. 26, 2021

After a spring 2021 campaign that saw the Duquesne women’s soccer team win just one of its first seven games, it was essential to start the fall season on the right note.

The Dukes did just that, besting Saint Francis (Pa.) by a 3-1 score in a non-conference meeting at Rooney Field on Sunday afternoon.

The win marked Duquesne’s first in a season-opening game since 2015, when they defeated crosstown rival Robert Morris.

Emma Bundy, who scored once during last season’s freshman campaign, got the scoring started for Duquesne in the 21st minute. Karley Steinher added to the Dukes’ lead with a 39th-minute tally, scoring the eventual game-winning goal in her first contest at the collegiate level.

Hannah Nguyen, who was held off the scoresheet despite playing in all nine games last season, assisted on both first-half goals.

Coming off of an 8-0 loss at Clemson on Aug. 19, Saint Francis was able to keep Sunday’s contest close despite trailing by two at the break.

Less than a minute into the second frame, Danielle Goedhart scored to cut Duquesne’s lead in half. The swing of momentum did not last long, however.

SFU’s Lauren Pyle committed a foul in the 63rd minute, leading to a penalty kick and what would turn out to be the game’s final goal from Duquesne’s Ashley Rodriguez.

Despite the scorching heat, five of the Dukes’ 10 starters locked in and played all 90 minutes.

Goalkeeper Megan Virgin, who ranked third in the Atlantic 10 Conference with 5.10 saves per game last season, made three saves in the win.

Duquesne outshot Saint Francis by a 19-6 mark (12-4 in shots on goal). Jaimi Araujo led the Dukes with seven shots (five on goal).

The Dukes will seek to start this season the same way they ended last season: by winning two consecutive games. They’ll get the chance to achieve that feat when they host Valparaiso at Rooney Field Friday evening.