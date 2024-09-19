Hogan renovations happened one year ago — heres a health update

Ember Duke | layout editor

In the year since its makeover, Hogan Dining Center has continued to be a place for students to eat and spend time. Going into last school year, the university renovated the look and functionality of the dining center and the Towers lobby.

Some upgrades included an extended lounge area, a new up-to-code staircase, modern decor redesign and the addition of ADA-compliant door operators. They also focused efforts on improving food safety concerns.

Last September, The Duke reported that the renovations improved the atmosphere and experience of dining. Students were impressed by the aesthetic changes and planned to use the lounge areas for studying or socializing.

But it wasn’t just the space that changed at Hogan. Dining services also made an effort to provide more food variety for students. They have also made an adjustment in hours, now remaining open 7 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

“Among the updates at Hogan Dining are a revamped menu that now offers students and guests additional complete meals at various stations. We wanted to provide more selections as well as themes and concepts at all Hogan stations to enhance variety throughout the day,” John Levi, Parkhurst resident district manager of dining, said in an email.

This fall, the dining hall’s improvements still seem to be keeping students satisfied. However, Hogan still has its quirks.

In their first month at school, freshmen Caitlin Moore and Olivia Watson, have noted certain things are unreliable, but have overall enjoyed the Hogan experience.

They’ve noticed a few times where the listed food options don’t align with what is being served.

“We were going for lunch that one time, and it was breakfast. It was breakfast instead of, like, what they said on the menu,” Watson said.

They also noticed an inconsistency when they go for dessert.

“The ice cream machine, it’s like always broken,” Moore said.

Despite these issues, they agreed that they enjoyed the atmosphere, noting the upbeat music and the array of food choices. Moore said compared to the stories she hears from friends at other schools, she is pleased with what Hogan offers.

“I’ll definitely say that’s like, better [than other colleges] they have a bunch of options,” she said.

In April 2023, prior to the renovation, the Allegheny County Health Department found several risk factors in the dining hall. Many of the high and medium risk incidents regarded improper temperatures of food. Low risk factors mostly pertained to storage discrepancies.

In May following this inspection, the construction began. It wrapped up in mid September of last year.

As of the November 2023 food safety report, the dining hall is in good standing and was only flagged for three issues. The only high-risk issue was a can opener found with food debris on it. It was corrected immediately, according to the report.

Dining services have found the renovations beneficial and have received positive responses.

“We’ve received positive feedback from students, faculty and staff regarding all of the updates that launched in Dining Services this semester,” Levi said. “We have also seen an increase in student meals served at Hogan this semester.”

Freshman Jared Kazmierski switches up where he eats on campus but hasn’t had any major issues with Hogan yet.

“The food’s okay, I love it because I just like to eat a lot, so it’s unlimited,” he said “I mean, yesterday, like the chicken was dry, but it is what it is. I mean, I’m still eating.”

Aside from food, Kazmierski said the space itself is welcoming to students.

“Honestly, it really surprised me, like the layout of the chairs and the seats, it’s cool,” he said.

Sophomore Ava Schneider similarly felt that Hogan is a satisfactory dining option on campus.

“I think dinner’s pretty good,” she said. “I try to mix it up, but I don’t mind going to Hogan like it’s right here. It’s convenient. There’s a lot of different things to choose from.”

Students looking to switch up their eating habits may have noticed some other dining changes across campus.

“Chick-fil-A in the Union was refreshed and breakfast options were added. The space formerly occupied by Millie’s now offers a new concept with The Rotary. It’s already become very popular and offers a different and tasty meal special of the day, Monday through Friday,” Levi said. “In addition, the Duquesne Bookstore café has been transformed into The Neighborhood Roastery, which features local vendors such as Crimson Cup Coffee, Willow Bend English muffins, Mediterra breads and Three Rivers Grown products.”