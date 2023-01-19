MBB falls on road to St. Bonaventure

Luke Henne | Editor-in-Chief

Jan. 19, 2023

In what was the final contest of a three-game road trip that has kept the Duquesne men’s basketball team away from the confines of UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse since Jan. 4, the Dukes fell 65-56 at St. Bonaventure Wednesday night.

In 23 games against the Bonnies dating back to Feb. 11, 2012, the Dukes have won three times overall and just once in Olean, N.Y.

Jimmy Clark III (12 points), Tre Williams (11 points) and Rodney Gunn Jr. (10 points) were the only Duquesne players to score in double figures. Gunn also grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds, giving him a double-double.

Clark got the scoring started with a layup at the 18:46 mark of the first half, but the Dukes would not lead for the remainder of the game.

St. Bonaventure led by as many as 20 (53-33) with 12:19 remaining in the game, and although Duquesne cut it to within 6 (55-49) with 6:48 to go, they could not come any closer.

The Bonnies’ Daryl Banks III led all scorers with 15 points.

Duquesne has now lost four of its six games away from Pittsburgh this season. In the non-conference, the Dukes fell at No. 4 Kentucky and beat Colgate in a neutral-sited contest.

Since Atlantic 10 Conference play got underway, Duquesne has lost road games against Dayton, Richmond and St. Bonaventure, with the lone A-10 road win coming over Saint Joseph’s.

Beginning with a contest against Fordham on Saturday, the Dukes will play five of their next seven games on their home court in a stretch that dates all the way to Feb. 15.

Since Duquesne Head Coach Keith Dambrot took over the program prior to the 2017-18 season, the Dukes have bested the Rams in seven of the team’s 10 head-to-head meetings.

Fordham swept Duquesne a season ago, and has not won more than two games in a row against the Dukes since winning five in a row from March 9, 2005, to Feb. 18, 2007.