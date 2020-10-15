Multiplayer game Among Us tests perception and patience

Kelsey Burtner & Kellen Stepler

layout editor & editor in chief

10/15/20

With the current state of the world, many people are looking for ways to pass the time indoors while still staying connected with friends. As a result, online multiplayer gaming is on the rise. One such game that has skyrocketed in popularity over the last month is Among Us.

Among Us is a multiplayer game consisting of four to 10 players, released initially in 2018. One to three players are randomly selected to be “impostors,” while the rest play as “crewmates.” The game takes place on one of three maps: a spaceship, known as The Skeld, a headquarters building known as Mira HQ, or a planet base known as Polus.

The objective of the game is simple: As a crewmate, the player must complete tasks throughout the map while the impostor has to kill off the members of the crew until the number of impostors present in the game outnumbers the number of crewmates.

This game tests a player’s deduction as well as their deception, as an important aspect of the game is determining who the impostor is, and then to vote them out of the game. When a body is discovered or someone is suspected of being the impostor, a player can call a meeting in the group chat to discuss who the group should ultimately vote out as the impostor. If they vote correctly and the impostor or impostors are ejected, the game ends, and the crew wins. If not, the round continues.

Despite being released in 2018, it wasn’t until this summer that the game launched into popularity. While popular in the United States, the game has also grown in Mexico, Brazil and South Korea. Quarantine contributed to the boost in interest to the game — with the New York Times writing an article, “With Nowhere to Go, Teens Flock to Among Us.”

The game was downloaded nearly 42 million times on Steam in the first half of September, and nearly 84 million times on iOS and Android.

Among Us is also incredibly accessible to users across different platforms, adding to its overall popularity. The game can be played on Windows, iOS and Android devices. This cross-compatibility allows gamers to play with others regardless of the device they are using, and on top of this, the mobile versions are free to download while the PC version is only five dollars.

This multiplayer online game has allowed for connections to be formed and strengthened even in the midst of a global pandemic. Many players have used Among Us as a way to stay connected.

“In the games that I’ve played, I have gotten to meet some really awesome people,” said Victoria Kapfer, sophomore English Education major. “It has definitely also served as a distraction from COVID-19 and transported me into a world where I can stay as long as I want. All in all, it’s just mindless fun that people can get a good laugh out of all while turning the world around them off for a few minutes.”

Among Us and other similar multiplayer games serve as an escape and a way to pass the time indoors without feeling isolated. Staying connected is more important than ever, and thanks to Among Us, people are able to still enjoy a shared experience with friends in a safe, virtual space.