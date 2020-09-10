Never forgetting what an entire generation can’t remember

In the aftermath of the horrific attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, the American people made a solemn promise to “never forget.” Now, 19 years later, the problem is not necessarily forgetting, but never remembering 9/11 altogether.

For the first time since the attacks, nearly every college student and recent graduate is too young to remember the event or were not born until after.

This has presented a new wave of challenges for recent Duquesne graduate Mikayla Gilmer as she begins her first year of teaching at Musselman High School in West Virginia.

Gilmer, who was four years old at the time of the attacks, has no memories of the event. She learned about 9/11 through a combination of documentaries, photos, social studies class and, most of all, first person narration.

“I remember teachers telling their personal stories,” Gilmer said. Gilmer now faces a world where she, as a teacher, cannot educate her students the same way.

Andrew Simpson, a professor of contemporary American history at Duquesne stated firsthand narration and personal stories “show that there was an impact of the event beyond the people there.”