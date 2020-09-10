New resources for students struggling with mental health

In a time where physical, social distancing is a must — where hybrid classes, bans on off-campus gather- ings and the option to take classes virtually are the new normal on the Bluff — mental health challenges at Duquesne have made this year differ- ent than ever before. Recent research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that one in four people aged 18-24 seriously contemplated suicide in June, in a study highlighting men- tal health, substance use and suicidal ideation during the pandemic. So, Duquesne, like colleges nation- wide, is tasked with bracing mental health challenges along with meet- ing the social, emotional and mental health needs of students and staff. Ian Edwards, assistant vice president for student wellbeing and director of counseling services at Duquesne, said that counseling services is deliver- ing mental health services primarily through Zoom, utilizing a version of the program that is HIPAA-protect- ed. Counselors can see students face- to-face when needed, as the Center for Student Wellbeing has been com- pletely re-configured in accordance with CDC guidelines.

those who are self-isolating due to a positive or suspected COVID-19 diag- nosis,” Edwards said. Virtual support groups — Meditation Practice for Challenging Times, The Village, Coniunctio, International Student Support Group Meeting and Support Group for Duquesne Students during these difficult times — are other outlets students can discuss issues. Additionally, the Center for Stu- dent Wellbeing is developing a sup- port group for LGBTQ+ students that will soon be available. Student clubs like Active Minds, the Wellbeing Club and the Stu- dent Health Advisory Council will be working to offer weekly meetings for interested students as well as University community peer educa- tion workshops. “The Center for Student Wellbeing also will offer regular virtual outreach events, featuring psychoeducational workshops on topics such as stress management, mindfulness and more,” Edwards said. “The Center is also open to requests from groups of students who desire a workshop on a particular topic.” Protests and racial disparities in this country have also been impacting students and their mental health. Quincy Stephenson, the assistant director and outreach coordinator for counseling services and facilitator of The Village, said that in reference to mental health, racial inequality has increased racial tension for many students at Duquesne.