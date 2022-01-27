Pittsburgh Concert Round-Up: Music on the way

Isabella Abbott | Staff Writer

Jan 27, 2022

With stadium and concert arenas beginning to open back up again, Pittsburgh has a number of electrifying performances scheduled this year. From the PPG Paints Arena — a walk away from campus — to Stage AE on the North Shore, Duquesne students have many different performances and locations to choose from.

Many artists, even those who haven’t performed in years, are ready for booming crowds again — and are desperately waiting for their return.

Entertainment venue PPG Paints Arena, known for hosting concerts and athletic events, is presenting an extensive amount of artists including well-known modern pop star Billie Eilish and singer-songwriter John Mayer.

“Bad Guy” singer, Eilish, is set to perform with artist WILLOW on Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m. for her world tour, Happier Than Ever. The highly anticipated event will include the Billie Eilish Action Village at each show which focuses on climate action and will reduce the environmental footprint of the tour.

The youngest person to ever win a Grammy for album of the year, Eilish, is set to include her entire new album in the short duration of 65-minute shows.

As for the “Gravity” singer, John Mayer will be at the PPG Paints Arena on February 25 at 7:30 p.m. His Sob Rock Tour will include the singer’s eighth album, “Sob Rock,” best known for being a feel-good album.

Other performances at this venue include Justin Bieber’s Justice tour set for April 4 at 7:30 p.m., rescheduled from last July 1. The tour, which will honor tickets for the rescheduled date, includes 52 dates with special guests JADEN and ¿Téo? who will be there for all concerts.

Guidelines for these events include a mask recommendation indoors, except while eating or drinking. For safety reasons, bags are prohibited.

At the Petersen Events Center, at the University of Pittsburgh, students will be able to watch Tyler, The Creator’s CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST tour on March 12 starting at 7 p.m. Tyler is returning to Pittsburgh after three years for his new album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts in June 2021. He will be joined by Vince Staples, Kali Uchis and Teezo Touchdown.

Another concert students can look forward to at the Petersen Events Center is Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt’s Reverie tour. His biggest North American headline tour will be in Pittsburgh on March 8 starting at 8 p.m. Platt will be touring with special guest pop-singer Jake Wesley Rogers as well.

Covid-19 policies at the Events Center require masks for individuals except when eating or drinking. And, some special events require proof of vaccination or negative test results.

On the North Shore of Pittsburgh, Stage AE is hosting a variety of performers as well.

Former One Direction member Louis Tomilson will be on stage on Feb. 14 starting at 6:30 p.m. for his Louis Tomlinson World Tour. This is the singer’s first concert tour, supporting his debut album Walls, which came out on Jan. 31, 2020.

Also coming to the stage will be Australian singer, The Kid LAROI, on March 5 starting at 6 p.m. The End Of The World tour will have 51 dates while the concerts will last approximately 2 hours.

To attend any event at Stage AE, patrons are required to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours to enter.

Tickets for all events can be found on sites SeatGeek, Ticketmaster and Vivid Seats and on venue websites.