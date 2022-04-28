Pittsburgh’s summer concert line-up

by Caroline Kucko | staff writer

April 28, 2022

Concert season is in full swing in Pittsburgh. From country to hip-hop, this summer promises live music from a wide variety of genres, according to various venue websites.

John Mayer, May 5, PPG Paints Arena

Rescheduled after Mayer tested positive for Covid-19 back in February, the Sob Rock Tour is finally coming to PPG Paints Arena. Mayer will be joined by Grammy-winner Alexander 23. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Aly & AJ, May 7, Stage AE

Aly & AJ’s A Touch of the Beat tour is coming to Pittsburgh. After reuniting back in 2017, Aly & AJ released various albums and are taking the stage together once again. They will be joined by alternative band The Brummies. Doors open at 7 p.m.

The Head and The Heart, May 27, Stage AE

After the release of their new album “Every Shade of Blue” on April 29, The Head and The Heart will perform on the North Shore in late May. Singer-songwriting Jade Bird will be opening for the band. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Russ, May 31, Stage AE

Rescheduled for a third time due to the pandemic, Russ’ The Journey is Everything World Tour is coming to Stage AE this summer. Russ will be joined by rappers KTLYN and Bugus. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Bon Iver, June 4, Stage AE

Don’t miss Bon Iver perform at Stage AE with opening act Bonny Light Horseman. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Kenny Chesney, June 11, Heinz Field

Kenny Chesney’s Here and Now Tour is coming to Heinz Field this June featuring opening acts Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce. The country music extravaganza begins at 5 p.m.

Wallows, June 12, Stage AE

Alternative band Wallows is coming to North Shore alongside spill tab for the Tell Me That It’s Over Tour. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The Lumineers, June 15, The Pavilion at Star Lake

The Lumineers’ Brightside World Tour is coming to town this summer with special guest Caamp. The concert will start at 7:30 p.m.

Train, June 17, The Pavilion at Star Lake

Train’s AM Gold Tour is coming to Burgettstown with opening acts including Jewel, Blues Traveler and Will Anderson. The show begins at 6:30 p.m.

Rex Orange County, June 21, Stage AE

After the recent release of his new album “Who Cares?”, Rex Orange County is going on tour this summer and will make a stop on the North Shore. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Big Time Rush, July 9, Petersen Events Center

After a highly anticipated reunion last year, Big Time Rush is going on tour for the first time since 2014 with special guest Dixie D’Amelio. The concert will begin at 8 p.m.

Dead & Company, July 12, The Pavilion at Star Lake

Dead & Company, composed of former Grateful Dead members and John Mayer, is coming to Pittsburgh this summer. The concert begins at 7 p.m.

Thomas Rhett, July 14, The Pavilion at Star Lake

Country star Thomas Rhett’s Bring The Bar To You Tour is coming to Burgettstown this July. Rhett will be joined by Parker McCollum and Conner Smith. The show will start at 7 p.m.

Maren Morris, July 15, Stage AE

Country pop singer Maren Morris is taking her Humble Quest tour to the North Shore this summer. Country singer-songwriter Brent Cobb will open for Morris. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Shawn Mendes, July 20, PPG Paints Arena

Performing songs from his hit album “Wonder,” Shawn Mendes will be coming to PPG Paints Arena this July. Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy is opening. The concert will begin at 7 p.m.

Morgan Wallen, July 21, The Pavilion at Star Lake

The Dangerous Tour is coming to Burgettstown this summer. Country singer-songwriter Hardy will open for Wallen. The concert is set to start at 7 p.m.

Machine Gun Kelly, August 2, PPG Paints Arena

Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout Tour featuring Travis Barker and WILLOW is coming to Pittsburgh this August. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Charli XCX, August 5, Stage AE

Charli XCX will perform her fifth studio album “Crash” indoors at Stage AE this summer. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Billy Joel, Aug. 11, PNC Park

The “Piano Man” is returning to PNC Park after six years this summer. The concert is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Metallica, Aug. 14, PNC Park

Heavy metal band Metallica is coming to PNC Park with rock bands Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills this summer. The show will begin at 6 p.m.

The Kid LAROI, Aug. 18, Stage AE

The Kid LAROI’s End of the World Tour is coming to the North Shore this summer. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Wiz Khalifa and Logic, Aug. 28, The Pavilion at Star Lake

Rappers Wiz Khalifa and Logic are co-headlining the Vinyl Verse Summer Tour. Opening acts include 24kGoldn, DJ DRAMA, C Dot Castro and Fedd the God. The show begins at 6:30 p.m.

Twenty One Pilots, Aug. 31, PPG Paints Arena

Alternative pop duo Twenty One Pilots is bringing The Icy Tour to PPG Paints Arena at the end of August. The duo will perform songs from their recent album “Scaled and Icy.” The concert is set to begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets for all events above can be found on ticketing sites including Ticketmaster, StubHub and SeatGeek as well as venue websites.