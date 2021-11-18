Rockin’ around the Christmas tree: Duquesne’s annual Christmas Ball dance returns

Rio Scarcelli | staff writer

Nov. 18, 2021

Preparing for the winter season will be a “ball” with the Duquesne Program Council’s annual semi-formal Friday, Dec. 3. The Christmas Ball will be celebrating its 40th year after being canceled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event is held at the Omni William Penn Hotel, as it has been years past. Individual tickets are $25, and group prices for a table of 10 are $200. Expenses go toward transportation, dinner and dancing. Tickets can be purchased at the Center for Student Involvement in Room 305 of the Student Union.

Outside guests are allowed to purchase tickets for the event if accompanied by a Duquesne student.

Buses will park at the shuttle drop-off outside of the Union and depart at 6 and 6:30 p.m.

At the venue, dinner is served at 7 p.m. with the dance floor opening up at 8 p.m. Four shuttles will return students to campus at 9:30, 10, 10:30 and 11 p.m.

DPC member Kirsa Danis became a part of the planning committee for the Christmas Ball this year after going to the event her first year at Duquesne.

“It is amazing to be a part of the planning process this time and hopefully everyone has fun with the experience. I have talked to so many younger people who either have not been to the event or do not know what it is. The planning details are figured out, and I hope that people will get to have an experience they will remember,” Danis said.

Sophomore Naara Román has been making plans for her first semi-formal to be “a night to remember.”

“While we did not have an event last year, I was so happy to hear that the Christmas Ball would be back. My friends and I are all prepared with our dresses and cannot wait to experience a dance after all of the hard work we have done this semester,” she said.

Since the ball’s cancellation in 2020, the program council has been doing what it can to ensure the safety and security of the student body. As a safety precaution, masks are to be worn in the banquet hall while dancing.

Danis said she felt “very excited” to experience a Christmas Ball again.

“The last time I went with friends my freshman year, it became one of my favorite memories in college. It was also a great excuse to wear my prom dress again,” she said.