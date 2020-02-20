Second half effort leads WBB to win over Rhode Island

David Borne | Sports Editor

Facing a 40-31 deficit at halftime, Duquesne’s women’s basketball recognized that a serious attitude adjustment needed to be made. The Dukes started the game flat and turned the ball over 11 times in the first two quarters.

A dominant showing in the third quarter brought the Dukes back into the game, and Duquesne ultimately pulled out a 72-62 win Wednesday evening at PPG Paints Arena.

“I think we all realized that we did not play a good first half,” senior forward Paige Cannon said. “We came out kind of slow. I think we had fuel in the second half to know, ‘Ok, we need to pick up our energy’, and play with some aggression. We did that. There was a clear difference in the first and second half.”

Duquesne Head Coach Dan Burt was also displeased with the team’s energy level to start, and vocalized his displeasure during halftime. Once the team brought the intensity he was hoping for, things started to open up on the court.